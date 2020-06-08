Madera High School Kenny Taylor Athlete of Integrity nominees

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Madera F.A.N. Athlete of Integrity nominee Isabella Saucedo rises up to put down a kill during a girls volleyball match against Madera South.

Fall

Isaiah Martinez- Football

Football coach Kenny Paolinelli: Isaiah Martinez is the epitome of a true leader. He has set the foundation for what it means to be a Coyote through his hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence in everything he does.”

Isabella Saucedo- Volleyball

Girls volleyball coach Meghan Haas: Bella is a great kid. She is highly gifted athletically, but her work ethic and her eagerness to learn, grow and progress as a teammate and a leader are the characteristics that will ensure she continues to thrive in this sport, and in life,

Winter

Nathan Galicia- Wrestling

Wrestling coach Joe Romine: Nathan Galicia was a pleasant surprise this past season. Nathan achieved good success as a freshman wrestler. Although he had limited experience coming into high school, he rapidly grew due to his inner drive, pleasant demeanor, work ethic and desire to exceed. Going through his first year as a varsity athlete posed many challenges along with high and low points. Nathan was able to put it all together at the end and become a CMAC champion and qualify for the California State meet. Nathan developed into a good teammate and won the trust of his team and coaches. We are excited for his future.

Kaylee Patlan- Girls Basketball

Girls basketball coach Jason Smith: Kaylee gives everything she has to her teammates every time she steps on the floor. Off the floor she is a great teammate who cares for and supports everyone in the program. She excelled in the classroom as well. She is truly an all-around student athlete deserving of this accolade.

Spring

Shane Aguilar- Boys Golf

Boys golf coach Scott McKinney: Shane is consistent in his effort and positive morale. His consistency has had an influence on our program and the individuals that represent it.

Sabrina Martinez- Competition Cheer

Cheer coach Jannalyn Milam: Sabrina Martinez has been a phenomenal athlete for me this past year. She holds herself to a high standard, which pushes her teammates to do the same. She leads by example in being helpful, being on time, and applying corrections with a smile on her face. She is a coach’s dream.