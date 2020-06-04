News

Welcome Back, Madera Restaurants

June 4, 2020

Corrie Valdez

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune  

Black Bear Diner is currently open for take-out only, Monday through Sunday, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dine-in is coming soon and they are hiring for all positions, experience preferred. For more info or to place an order, call 675-1332.

As the restaurants in our fine city of Madera begin to open while still practicing social distancing and other requirements, some establishments are still doing online, curbside and take-out only. For details call for more information.

 

I look forward to the day when we can all walk into our favorite restaurant and sit right down with family and friends to enjoy some great food and company. Supporting each other for a stronger Madera.

 

For a list of businesses that are open to serve our community look for our Saturday’s edition.

 

Burrito King, 674-7596

 

Cachanilla, 664-7238

 

California Grill, 831-2161

 

Casey’s Iron Horse Saloon, 664-8251

 

Cazadores Grill, 661-9140

 

Cheles Tacos & Grill, 395-4169

 

China Kitchen, 674-4000

 

Chipotle Mexican, 661-2048

 

Denny’s, 664-1400

 

DiCicco’s, 674-2435

 

Edgar’s Italian Restaurant, 661-0306

 

El Amigo, 674-4482

 

Fastway Fried Chicken/Catering, 673-2630

 

Frozen Delights, 660-5074

 

Full-O Bull, 674-4112

 

Gabriela Ristorante, 662-1409

 

IHOP, 675-5179

 

Kababs Grill, 664-1100

 

Liu’s Village, 662-1288

 

Madera Frosty Queen, 673-7678

 

Madera Ranchos Pizza Factory, 645-7011

 

Mari’s Mexican Restaurant, 330-3686

 

Me-N-Ed’s Pizzeria, 675-9613

 

Mojo’s Catering, 975-7238

 

Morenos Mexican Food, 673-0307

 

Ranchos Cafe, 645-5155

 

Red Onion, 664-8026

 

Round Table Pizza, 673-7043

 

Papa Murphy’s, 661-1800

 

Pho’ Dera, 395-4510

 

Perko’s Cafe, 675-8020 

 

Players Smoked BBQ, 831-2135

 

Premier Brick Oven Pizza, 395-4322

 

Sal’s Mexican Restaurant, 673-7257

 

Subway, 675-9297

 

Sugar Pine Smokehouse, 674-1212

 

Taco Express, 673-3187 

 

The Pines Resort, 642-3121

 

The Sub Shop, 673-2665

 

The Vineyard Restaurant, 674-0923

 

Tj’s Bar & Grill, 673-6803

