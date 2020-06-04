Madera Police Log: May 22

The Madera Police Department reported the following incidents:

2:33 a.m. — Vehicle repossessed in the 1400 block of Merced Street.

3:31 a.m. — Criminal threats in the 27300 block of San Carlos Avenue.

3:55 a.m. — Suicide attempted in the 1400 block of L Jolla Way.

7:54 a.m. — Animal found dead in the 2500 block of Grapewood Way.

11:21 a.m. — Domestic violence in the 1000 block of Merced Street.

11:54 a.m. — Civil dispute in the 3300 block of Camino Court.

12:09 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 400 block of south Gateway Drive.

12:57 p.m. — Vehicle stolen in the 1500 bock of Country Club Drive.

3:33 p.m. — Vehicle stolen in the 200 block of Wilson Avenue.

3:41 p.m. — Traffic hazard in the 400 block of Clinton Street.

5:09 p.m. — Traffic collision with property damage in the 15700 block of Raymond Road.

5:27 p.m. — Traffic hazard in the 12200 block of Marketplace Drive.

5:51 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 500 block of Monterey Street.

6:36 p.m. — Fire reported in the 16200 bock of Krohn Street.

6:54 p.m. — Vandalism in the 3300 block of Howard Road.

9:08 p.m. — Juvenile out of control in the 1400 block of Noreen Way.

9:24 p.m. — Vehicle stolen in the 400 block of North H Street.

11:19 p.m. — Juvenile runaway in the 1600 block of Creekside Drive.