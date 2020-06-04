Honoring Liberty Hawks Spring Sports Seniors

For The Madera Tribune
Liberty Hawks softball seniors Sarah Shevenell, left, and Camille Vestal show off the new backstop decoration on the Hawks’ softball field. Both athletes are involved with Liberty athletics and were three-sport athletes. Shevenell played volleyball and soccer while Vestal also played volleyball and basketball.
Baseball
Tyler Miller
Jared Dotson
Rocco Gerrish
Levi Ratzlaff
Trevor Porter
Johnny Carillo
Troy Baker
Logan Stephens
Sam Cato
Rylan Howe
Dominic Oberti
Softball
Sarah Shevenell
Camille Vestal
Boys Tennis
Zeeshawn Din
Michael Haney
Muntej Mahil
Steven Protzman
Gustavo Breviglieri
Jose Maravilla
Boys Golf
Bradley Howard
Track and Field
Michael Barnes
Michael Rivera
Jared Dotson
Conner Hiatt
John Levine
David Portnoff
Blake Nord
Puneet Singh
Juan Vasquez
Aramel Villa
Landon Howe
Madison Bento
Rebecca Loquaci
Sophia Napier
Megan Heffernan
Amaya Manzano
Audrina Vasquez
Allena Miller