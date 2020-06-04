Honoring Liberty Hawks Spring Sports Seniors

For The Madera Tribune

Liberty Hawks softball seniors Sarah Shevenell, left, and Camille Vestal show off the new backstop decoration on the Hawks’ softball field. Both athletes are involved with Liberty athletics and were three-sport athletes. Shevenell played volleyball and soccer while Vestal also played volleyball and basketball.

Baseball

Tyler Miller

Jared Dotson

Rocco Gerrish

Levi Ratzlaff

Trevor Porter

Johnny Carillo

Troy Baker

Logan Stephens

Sam Cato

Rylan Howe

Dominic Oberti

Softball

Sarah Shevenell

Camille Vestal

Boys Tennis

Zeeshawn Din

Michael Haney

Muntej Mahil

Steven Protzman

Gustavo Breviglieri

Jose Maravilla

Boys Golf

Bradley Howard

Track and Field

Michael Barnes

Michael Rivera

Jared Dotson

Conner Hiatt

John Levine

David Portnoff

Blake Nord

Puneet Singh

Juan Vasquez

Aramel Villa

Landon Howe

Madison Bento

Rebecca Loquaci

Sophia Napier

Megan Heffernan

Amaya Manzano

Audrina Vasquez

Allena Miller