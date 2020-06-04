Sports

Honoring Liberty Hawks Spring Sports Seniors

June 4, 2020

The Madera Tribune

For The Madera Tribune

Liberty Hawks softball seniors Sarah Shevenell, left, and Camille Vestal show off the new backstop decoration on the Hawks’ softball field. Both athletes are involved with Liberty athletics and were three-sport athletes. Shevenell played volleyball and soccer while Vestal also played volleyball and basketball.

Baseball

 

Tyler Miller

 

Jared Dotson

 

Rocco Gerrish

 

Levi Ratzlaff

 

Trevor Porter

 

Johnny Carillo

 

Troy Baker

 

Logan Stephens

 

Sam Cato

 

Rylan Howe

 

Dominic Oberti

 

Softball

 

Sarah Shevenell

 

Camille Vestal

 

Boys Tennis

 

Zeeshawn Din

 

Michael Haney

 

Muntej Mahil

 

Steven Protzman

 

Gustavo Breviglieri

 

Jose Maravilla

 

Boys Golf

 

Bradley Howard

 

Track and Field

 

Michael Barnes

 

Michael Rivera

 

Jared Dotson

 

Conner Hiatt

 

John Levine

 

David Portnoff

 

Blake Nord

 

Puneet Singh

 

Juan Vasquez

 

Aramel Villa

 

Landon Howe

 

Madison Bento

 

Rebecca Loquaci

 

Sophia Napier

 

Megan Heffernan

 

Amaya Manzano

 

Audrina Vasquez

 

Allena Miller

The Madera Tribune

