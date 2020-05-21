In an effort to bring some normalcy back, the Madera 2 Drive-In movie theater, at 201 East Lincoln Avenue, is set to reopen for business on Friday.

According to owner Bobby Gran, he and his team worked closely with the Madera County Health Department to make this happen.

“We are operating under strict guidelines approved by the Madera County Health Department,” said Gran.

“The theater staff is excited to reopen this family-fun outing,” Gran said. “We are following all the rules mandated by the health department.”

On Friday, on Screen 1, the animated movie “Troll World Tour,” begins at 8:45 p.m. with “Dolittle,” to begin at 10:30 p.m. both features are rated PG.

Customers are reminded to bring their FM Radios as the sound for these films will be broadcast on 103.5 FM.

On Screen 2 at 8:45 p.m. the feature is “Knives Out,” Rated PG-13, followed by “The Hunt,” at 10:55 p.m. and Rated R. The FM frequency for this feature is 102.5 FM.

General admission for adults is $10 and kids $4.

The rules governing this reopening will be enforced.

They are as follows:

• Everyone must have a face covering/mask.

• Everyone must view the movies from within their vehicles.

• Everyone must wear a face covering/mask when outside their cars for any reason.

• You are only allowed outside your car to visit the snack bar or the restroom.

• Everyone must practice social distancing (6 ft. min.) at all times. • You may not park your car within 10 feet of another vehicle — look for the yellow markings.

• Limited numbers of people are allowed in the restroom at a time except an adult with a child.

• Customers who do not follow these rules will be asked to leave.

After the opening in Madera, Gran plans to reopen his Santa Barbara drive-in theater.