Businesses meet criteria to re-open

Charles Doud/The Madera Tribune

Eye Candy Boutique looks forward to opening. This clothing and shoe store in the Save Mart Shopping Center has been closed for several weeks, but is ready to do business again — right now!

Madera County has met the readiness criteria set by the state and is now approved to move forward to later stage 2 — which the county is calling 2.5.

In stage 2.5, the following businesses may open, effective May 20:

• Dine-in restaurants

• Retail stores

• Swap meets

• Office-based businesses (teleworking still encouraged)

• Limited personal services (pet grooming, carwashes, landscaping)

• Outdoor museums and open gallery spaces

• Childcare

Re-opened businesses should implement safety precautions and follow industry and public health guidelines to ensure safety for customers and employees. Specific guidance for restaurants and retail, along with other industry guidance, can be found on the Madera County Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 business page.

For more information or questions you may call the Madera County Department of Public Health, 675-7893.