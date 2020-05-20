Support Our Local Restaurants

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune
Jose Carrillo, manager of Togo’s Sandwiches, and employee Karla Carrillo hand an order to a customer. The restaurant is open for take out, DoorDash and Postmates deliveries. For more information, or to place an order, call 673-9990.
Madera restaurants are ready to serve you and your family for takeout or order online. Call individual restaurants for details. Some restaurants are offering delivery or curbside pick up.
If you have or know of a restaurant that is not on this list, email Corrie Valdez, at cvaldez@maderatribune.net. New names will be added weekly in Wednesdays edition of The Madera Tribune newspaper.
Thank you to our farmers, truckers, grocers and especially our restaurants for continuing to serve Madera, supporting one another for a stronger community.
For a list of other businesses that are open to serve Madera, look for our Saturday edition.
Burrito King, 674-7596
Cachanilla, 664-7238
California Grill, 831-2161
Casey’s Iron Horse Saloon, 664-8251
Cazadores Grill, 661-9140
Celeste Tacos & Grill,395-4169
China Kitchen, 674-4000
Chipotle Mexican, 661-2048
Denny’s, 664-1400
DiCicco’s, 674-2435
Edgar’s Italian Restaurant, 661-0306
El Amigo, 674-4482
Fastway Fried Chicken/Catering, 673-2630
Full-O Bull, 674-4112
Gabriela Ristorante, 662-1409
IHOP, 675-5179
Kababs Grill, 664-1100
Lius Village, 662-1288
Madera Frosty Queen, 673-7678
Madera Ranchos Pizza Factory, 645-7011
Mari’s Mexican Restaurant, 330-3686
Me-N-Ed’s Pizzeria, 675-9613
Mojo’s Catering, 975-7238
Moreno’s Mexican Food, 673-0307
Ranchos Cafe, 645-5155
Red Onion, 664-8026
Round Table Pizza, 673-7043
Papa Murphy’s, 661-1800
Pho Dera, 395-4510
Perko’s Cafe, 675-8020
Player’s Smoked BBQ, 831-2135
Premier Brick Oven Pizza, 395-4322
Sal’s Mexican Restaurant, 673-7257
Subway, 675-9297
Sugar Pine Smokehouse, 674-1212
Taco Express, 673-3187
The Pines Resort, 642-3121
The Sub Shop, 673-2665
The Vineyard Restaurant, 674-0923
Tj’s Bar & Grill, 673-680
Togo’s, 673-9990