Support Our Local Restaurants

May 20, 2020

Corrie Valdez

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune  

Jose Carrillo, manager of Togo’s Sandwiches, and employee Karla Carrillo hand an order to a customer. The restaurant is open for take out, DoorDash and Postmates deliveries. For more information, or to place an order, call 673-9990.

Madera restaurants are ready to serve you and your family for takeout or order online. Call individual restaurants for details. Some restaurants are offering delivery or curbside pick up.

 

If you have or know of a restaurant that is not on this list, email Corrie Valdez, at cvaldez@maderatribune.net. New names will be added weekly in Wednesdays edition of The Madera Tribune newspaper. 

 

Thank you to our farmers, truckers, grocers and especially our restaurants for continuing to serve Madera, supporting one another for a stronger community.

 

For a list of other businesses that are open to serve Madera, look for our Saturday edition.

 

Burrito King, 674-7596

 

Cachanilla, 664-7238

 

California Grill, 831-2161

 

Casey’s Iron Horse Saloon, 664-8251

 

Cazadores Grill, 661-9140

 

Celeste Tacos & Grill,395-4169

 

China Kitchen, 674-4000

 

Chipotle Mexican, 661-2048

 

Denny’s, 664-1400

 

DiCicco’s, 674-2435

 

Edgar’s Italian Restaurant, 661-0306

 

El Amigo, 674-4482

 

Fastway Fried Chicken/Catering, 673-2630

 

Full-O Bull, 674-4112

 

Gabriela Ristorante, 662-1409

 

IHOP, 675-5179

 

Kababs Grill, 664-1100

 

Lius Village, 662-1288

 

Madera Frosty Queen, 673-7678

 

Madera Ranchos Pizza Factory, 645-7011

 

Mari’s Mexican Restaurant, 330-3686

 

Me-N-Ed’s Pizzeria, 675-9613

 

Mojo’s Catering, 975-7238

 

Moreno’s Mexican Food, 673-0307

 

Ranchos Cafe, 645-5155

 

Red Onion, 664-8026

 

Round Table Pizza, 673-7043

 

Papa Murphy’s, 661-1800

 

Pho Dera, 395-4510

 

Perko’s Cafe, 675-8020 

 

Player’s Smoked BBQ, 831-2135

 

Premier Brick Oven Pizza, 395-4322

 

Sal’s Mexican Restaurant, 673-7257

 

Subway, 675-9297

 

Sugar Pine Smokehouse, 674-1212

 

Taco Express, 673-3187 

 

The Pines Resort, 642-3121

 

The Sub Shop, 673-2665

 

The Vineyard Restaurant, 674-0923

 

Tj’s Bar & Grill, 673-680

 

Togo’s, 673-9990

The Madera Tribune

