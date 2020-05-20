Madera South’s Garcia named Male Athlete of the Year

Madera Triune File Photo

Madera South wrestler Augie Garcia works to pin his opponent in 2018. He was named the Fresno City College male athlete of the year last week after leading the Rams to two State Championships.

2020 Fresno City College Torch of Excellence recipients announced

Fresno City College student athletes were recognized for academics in the classroom and success on the field over the Internet last week.

While this year’s annual banquet was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, over 180 athletes from FCC were recognized virtually. The event, sponsored each year by the Fresno-Madera Kiwanis Clubs, recognizes students who compete in their respective sport and who excel in the classroom.

A female and male athlete of the year was selected for the 2020 Torch of Excellence.

The Male Athlete of the Year selected is Augustine (Augie) Garcia (Madera South High School). For two years, Garcia has wrestled in the 165 pound weight class and was a vital component of State Championship wrestling team titles in 2018 and 2019. He was named a State Champion in 2018 and State runner-up in 2019. Garcia went 53-3 in his two years. He has been an Academic All-American as well as a Kiwanis Torch Lighter for two years.

“This past season was especially challenging for Augie,” said head wrestling coach Paul Keysaw. “Last October, he became a father and, in December, he finished his distinguished wrestling career by helping his team win their fourth straight State Championship, a community college record. Augie was State Runner-up and he finished his 2019 semester with a 4.0 GPA.”

In the fall, Augie will transfer to California State University, Bakersfield and wrestle for the Road Runners.

Women’s soccer player, Erika (Kiki) Montano, was named the Female Athlete of the Year. She was the team captain and two-year starter at center back from Buchanan High School. She was selected as the 2019 Central Valley Conference Defender of the Year and named to the All-Western Regional Team. She earned a 4.0 during the 2019 fall semester and transferred this spring to UC Riverside on soccer scholarship.

“Kiki came to play for the FCC Rams and did everything we asked of her, and then some,” said head women’s’ soccer coach Oliver Germond. “She is now playing Division 1 soccer and earning a UC education on scholarship because she worked so hard in the classroom and on the soccer field. While Kiki is an amazing soccer player and student, she’s also an amazing individual who cares about others and worked hard to make her dreams come true.”

New student academic recognition categories were established this year:

• President’s Scholar 3.51-4.0 GPA — 130 players recognized

• Dean’s Recognition 3.2-3.5 GPA — 56 players recognized

• Chancellor’s Award of Distinction 4.0 (2 semesters) awarded to Uyen D. Napier and Dominique B. Yang, (Sunnyside High School) from the Badminton team.