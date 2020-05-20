DUI stop nets felon with gun

For The Madera Tribune

A traffic stop by Madera police Sunday night got a driver who was at twice the legal limit for alcohol off the streets and resulted in the arrest of a felon in possession of a firearm, according to officers.

Liliana Huerta, 26, was spotted driving near B Street and 11th Street with several passengers when she was pulled over. Huerta reportedly failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. Records show two prior arrests for her, one in 2016 and one in 2017, both for DUI and additional charges of driving on a suspended license, along with child endangerment.

Police also found a .22 caliber pistol concealed on Juan Casarubias, 33, who was also in the car. Casarubias was arrested and charged with being a felon carrying a concealed weapon, stolen property and violations of probation. Records show multiple arrests for Casarubias on charges of domestic violence and other related charges of battery and remains in jail on a $35,000 bond.

Patrol officers encourage all motorists to watch out for other drivers that may be impaired, under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and to call 911 to report them when they can safely do so.