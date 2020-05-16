Opinion: Waiving one’s rights

A toast to being safe and untouched by COVID-19.

The “Shelter in Place,” order is beginning to relax with businesses being allowed to slowly reopen. Trying to understand the restrictions is enough to give one pause.

As an example, marijuana dispensaries are open, and church services are cancelled. People who legitimately treat a variety of ailments with pot will find their dealer, I mean dispensaries, open for business. Cannabis is said to be good to alleviate any number of aches and pains especially for those who don’t respond well to other treatments. The effect it has on patients suffering through the horrific side-effects of chemotherapy are nothing short of miraculous.

Yet is it fair that those who self-medicate with alcohol are finding all the bars closed? That is perhaps a bad example because even if the cocktail lounges are closed, the liquor stores are deemed essential services and open for business.

But, what about the people who turn to their religion to treat all their ailments? Again, a poor example because everywhere there are believers, God is there also.

And still there are stories in the news feed reporting creative ways churches are trying to congregate for worship services, such as gathering in parking lots and holding services drive-in movie style. Yet some of these gatherings are being roused by law enforcement.

It doesn’t make much sense when municipalities enact laws, they can’t possibility enforce. The time and energy of law enforcement should be better utilized than to pass out citations to folks gathering to worship. Any mandate to “SIP,” is unconstitutional on so many levels.

Who remembers “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people (to) peaceably assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

Protecting the freedom of religion, speech, the press and assembly were so important to our founding fathers that it is the very first entry in the Bill of Rights.

The second amendment is a good one too, it reads: A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.

That amendment is almost as important as the first one. Everyday lobbyists on both side of the issue fight the machines to infringe on this right. Anti-gun proponents argue that while rifles are necessary for hunting, handguns and the so-called assault rifles are inappropriate and destroy any game being hunted for food.

Their position states nobody needs an assault rifle unless their prey is human. I believe anyone of good character and free of mental illness should be able to buy any firearm they wish and as much ammunition as they can afford.

In a recent Facebook discussion, a colleague and I were defending our positions on the issue.

Her position stated there was no reason for anyone to have an assault-rifle with a high-load magazine

In my mind’s eye I could see her head exploding when I told her that if we were ever invaded by creatures from another planet she could come over and SIP with us. To her my answer was ridiculous. But, to me it made perfect sense.

The entertainment industry has made no less than a gazillion dollars warning us about an upcoming apocalypse. Should one come-to-pass I want our citizenry heavily armed to fight off whatever threatens our liberty.

Funny thing, liberty, we give it up little by little until there is no more. Not what those skinny old white guys had in mind when they wrote the Bill of Rights. Unless of course you’re a woman or an ethnic group whose very existence threatens the proletariat.

Borrowing from a slumber party, truth-or-dare, type game: Never have I ever seen so many people waiving their rights and liberties.

Please wear a mask and be safe.

Long days and pleasant nights, and have a great weekend.

