I realize that Mother’s Day has passed, and many people in our community made it a very special day. Mothers deserve to be pampered and treated special, and I think only one day of the year is just not enough to cameo such a large task as motherhood.

My mother passed away in 2016, but I was able to celebrate 65 Mother’s Days in her honor while she was living. I have so many wonderful memories of her and all she has meant to me over the nearly seven decades I have been alive. When we lose our mothers, we celebrate them in our hearts, and we remember them on Mother’s Day, but the best tribute we can give to them after they have passed is how we honor other mothers for their special day.

Look around. There are mothers everywhere. Each one is unique, and each one deserves to be honored. It is no small task to raise children.

The day after Mother’s Day this year was my mother’s birthday. I told a friend of mine, whose birthday was ON Mother’s Day this year, “Tomorrow would be my mother’s birthday.” I later realized that it was not only just her birthday, but Monday May 11th would have been my mother’s 100th birthday.

I know lots of mothers, and I can tell you that every mother I know is a special lady. My mother is special to me because I have the most information about her. I remember how she laughed until she was doubled over in pain from laughter. I remember how she would pronounce certain words, and us kids would tease her about them. (She was from North Carolina, and the word “moist” would sound like “ma west.”) I remember how she would send the greatest gifts to us; not expensive gifts, but practical gifts. I remember how she loved to go junkin’ and get deals at flea markets, thrift stores, garage sales, and auctions. Many of her gifts to us came from these great junkin’ places.

My mother does hold a special place in my heart. Much of who I am comes from who she was. I look in the mirror and I see Mama. So, if you happen to see ANY great qualities in me, it is because I am a product of two people — my mother, “Mama,” and my father, “Daddy.”

You will hear about Daddy later, perhaps around Father’s Day. Daddy is still living and, in spite of the whole coronavirus pandemic, he is doing well. If Mama had lived another 5 1/2 months, they would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They were a great team. They taught me how to love people and how to love God, not necessarily in that order.

The moral to this story is this. Love God and love people with your whole heart. Give credit and honor to those who taught you how to love and respect one another. Love the memory of your mother and father. While they are living, let them know they are loved.

My love to all,

Nancy

• • •

Honor your father and your mother, so that you may live long in the land the Lord your God is giving you.

— Exodus 20:12