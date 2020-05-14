Support Our Local Restaurants

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune
Arielia Gonzalez, is the owner of Edgar’s Italian Restaurant. The establishment is open for takeout from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and noon-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. To place an order, call 661-0306.
Madera restaurants are ready to serve you and your family for takeout or order online. Call individual restaurants for details. Some restaurants are offering delivery or curbside pick up.
If you have or know of a restaurant that is not on this list, email Corrie Valdez, at cvaldez@maderatribune.net. New names will be added weekly in Wednesday’s edition of The Madera Tribune.
Thank you to our Farmers, Truckers and to our Restaurants for continuing to serve Madera. Supporting each other for a stronger Madera. For a list of businesses that are open to serve our community look for our Saturday’s edition.
Burrito King, 674-7596
Cachanilla, 664-7238
California Grill, 831-2161
Casey’s Iron Horse Saloon, 664-8251
Cazadores Grill, 661-9140
Celeste Tacos & Grill, 395-4169
China Kitchen, 674-4000
Chipotle Mexican, 661-2048
Denny’s, 664-1400
DiCicco’s, 674-2435
Edgar’s Italian Restaurant, 661-0306
El Amigo, 674-4482
Fastway Fried Chicken/Catering, 673-2630
Full-O Bull, 674-4112
Gabriela Ristorante, 662-1409
IHOP, 675-5179
Kababs Grill, 664-1100
Liu’s Village, 662-1288
Madera Frosty Queen, 673-7678
Madera Ranchos Pizza Factory, 645-7011
Mari’s Mexican Restaurant, 330-3686
Me-N-Ed’s Pizzeria, 675-9613
Mojo’s Catering, 975-7238
Ranchos Cafe, 645-5155
Red Onion, 664-8026
Round Table Pizza, 673-7043
Papa Murphy’s, 661-1800
Pho’ Dera, 395-4510
Perko’s Cafe, 675-8020
Players Smoked BBQ, 831-2135
Premier Brick Oven Pizza, 395-4322
Sal’s Mexican Restaurant, 673-7257
Subway. 675-9297
Sugar Pine Smokehouse, 674-1212
Taco Express, 673-3187
The Pines Resort, 642-3121
The Sub Shop, 673-2665
The Vineyard Restaurant, 674-0923
Tj’s Bar & Grill, 673-6803