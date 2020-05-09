Support Our Local Businesses

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Don Marmolejo, owner of Eno’s Hardware at 1001 N. Lake Street, and his dog Geronimo, sell locally made, Riley’s Hand Sanitizer.

The Madera Tribune believes by supporting each other we will get through this COVID-19 virus together. Our businesses play an essential part of our community. Thank You for being open to serve customers.

47th Place Carpet, 674-4621

Braga Organic Farms/The Nut Shop, 661-2101

Brian’s Heating & Air, 675-1681

California Grill, 831-2161

Cal-Pacific Supply, 662-8681

CB Premier Real Estate, 673-9178

Creative Copy, 675-8281

Diamond Communications, 673-5925

Dominici Carpet Cleaning, 674-9391

Electric Bros.Auto, 674-5043 (By Appointment)

Elite Home & Auto Insurance Agency, Seann Garcia, 675-8400

Enos Hardware, 673-9128

Evans Feed & Livestock, 673-9420

Foster & Parker Insurance, 674-8536 (By Appointment Only)

Garza Plumbing & Building Contractor Inc., 674-7082

General Building Supply/GBS, 674-8542

George’s Auto Supply, 673-5117

Gill Auto Service Dept., 674-5661

Gong Chiropractic, 673-8888

Granite Mountain, 438-2100

Great Beginnings Learning Center, 675-3930

GT Auto Center, 673-9000

Habitat Restore, 395-4011

Holidays Auto Service, 674-4316

Kuchenbecker Tractor, 674-2496

Lee’s Concrete Materials, 673-9189

Leighton’s Jewelers, 674-8036 (By Appointment)

Madera Ag, 665-2300

Madera Animal Hospital, 674-9871

Madera Auto Center Service Department, 674-9000

Madera Blinds & Shutters Kevin Massetti, 706-2459 (By Appointment Only)

Madera Cleaners & Laundry, 674-8831

Madera Ford & Service, 661-5405

Madera Glass & Body Shop, 674-8559

Madera Small Engine Repair, 661-4480

Master Storage, 664-3910

The Madera Tribune, 674-2424

Madera Workforce, 662-4500

Midland Tractor, 674-8757

Mike’s Mini Storage, 661-4100

Plaza Flowers Shop, 673-9197

Praxair, 674-7306

Producers Livestock, 674-5674

Purl’s Sheet Metal, 674-2774

Rico’s Memorial Stones Inc., 416-7416

RidX, 479-0485

Ron’s Automotive Repair Center, 673-0122 (By Appointment)

Peck’s Printery, 674-5401

Peter Brothers Nursery, 673-7117

Seabury Copland Insurance, 673-7027 (By Appointment Only)

Sergio’s Welding, 674-8454

Schoettler Tire, 674-4678

Teco Farm & Industrial Hardware, 673-3504

The Pines Resort, 642-3121

Tesei Petroleum, 673-3597

TSF Vineyard & Orchard Removal, 352-0653

Vail Insurance Services, 673-0100 (Phone & Internet Appointment Only)

Vince’s Pool Service, 673-1162

United Rentals, 673-2343

Wiebe Real Estate, 363-4940 ( by appointment, internet or phone)

Walk-in Family Clinic, 209-826-591