Madera County Academic Pentathlon Competition held

With many events throughout the country being canceled, the 2020 Madera County Academic Pentathlon was not one of them. The middle school competition was held May 1 and moved to an individual online format. Students were able to compete from home.

Medals were sent to students at their home and a video awards announcement was released on the Madera County Superintendent of Schools Student Events Facebook page for students and families to view.

The Pentathlon was held in coordination with other counties throughout the state that elected to continue with a modified event. County coordinators worked together to create a state-wide Pentathlon day. Students took tests in the areas of fine arts, literature, science and social science. All tests centered on this year’s theme “In Sickness and In Health: A History of Illness and Wellness.”

“What a timely topic for this year’s competition,” said Cecilia Massetti, Madera County Superintendent of Schools. “Students were able to put into practice some of the things they learned while studying infectious diseases and pandemics throughout our history.”

The Academic Pentathlon was originally scheduled for March 13 and was postponed the day before competition. The date was changed multiple times due to COVID-19 and finally moved to an online format.

All schools elected to continue to participate and 186 students competed online, 76 percent of the original number of students originally registered, which is higher than the state average.

“The event looked quite different from past events, but one thing that didn’t change was the students’ dedication to the program and being their best,” said Massetti. “They handled the many unforeseen changes to the event like the champions they are.”

Students had been studying and preparing for competition since September when they were given the materials. A list of medalists for the seventh and eighth grade competition follows.

Participating schools included: Coarsegold Elementary, Eastin-Arcola, Howard Elementary, Jack G. Desmond Middle, Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle, Mountain Home Charter, North Fork Elementary, Oak Creek Intermediate, Ranchos Middle, Raymond-Knowles Elementary, Rivergold Elementary, Sherman Thomas STEM Academy, Spring Valley, St. Paul’s, and Thomas Jefferson Middle Schools.

Fine Arts 7th Grade

Gold: Laura DeSilva, North Fork Elementary School. Silver: Jackson Olney, North Fork Elementary School; Chuck Cunningham, Mountain Home School Charter. Bronze: Mayrlin Vasquez, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School. Fourth: Zev Grifalconi Mandel, North Fork Elementary School; Macie Kearney, Mountain Home School Charter; Benjamin Olney, North Fork Elementary School; Keira Partin, Rivergold Elementary School; Jessica Pennington, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School. Fifth: Oscar Herrera, Jack G. Desmond Middle School.

Literature 7th Grade

Gold: Mayrlin Vasquez, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School. Silver: Cade Fullmer, Spring Valley Elementary School. Bronze: Jackson Olney, North Fork Elementary School; Ashlyn Sever, Ranchos Middle School; Jessica Pennington, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School. Fourth: Chuck Cunningham, Mountain Home School Charter; Hannah Rich, Mountain Home School Charter; Samantha Mendoza, Thomas Jefferson Middle School. Fifth: Benjamin Olney, North Fork Elementary School; Laura DeSilva, North Fork Elementary School; Bay Garlick, Sherman Thomas STEM Academy; Zayden Fausone, Mountain Home School Charter.

Science 7th Grade

Gold: Kianna Cortes, Howard Elementary School. Silver: Benjamin Olney, North Fork Elementary School; Violet Kelly, Spring Valley Elementary School. Bronze: Tessa Camacho, Spring Valley Elementary School; Edgar Cortez, Howard Elementary School. Fourth: Jessica Pennington, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School; Ashlyn Sever, Ranchos Middle School. Fifth: Macie Kearney, Mountain Home School Charter.

Social Science 7th Grade

Gold: Laura DeSilva, North Fork Elementary School. Silver: Oscar Herrera, Jack G. Desmond Middle School. Bronze: Mayrlin Vasquez, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School; Ariella Beeler, Sherman Thomas STEM Academy. Fourth: Jackson Olney, North Fork Elementary School. Fifth: Keira Partin, Rivergold Elementary School.

Fine Arts 8th Grade

Gold: Tigerlily King, Mountain Home School Charter. Silver: Wil Lodge, Mountain Home School Charter; Jacqueline Bolanos, Jack G. Desmond Middle School. Bronze: Alexandra Tripp, Sherman Thomas STEM Academy. Fourth: Landon Donahue, North Fork Elementary School. Fifth: Haven O’Connor, Mountain Home School Charter; Khloe Owen, North Fork Elementary School.

Literature 8th Grade

Gold: Tigerlily King, Mountain Home School Charter. Silver: Elise Bauer, North Fork Elementary School; Elizabeth Price, Ranchos Middle School. Bronze: Azucena Velasco, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School. Fourth: Eli Lockwood, Mountain Home School Charter; David Perez, North Fork Elementary School. Fifth: Landon Donahue, North Fork Elementary School.

Science 8th Grade

Gold: Emma Henson, Sherman Thomas STEM Academy. Silver: Alexandra Tripp, Sherman Thomas STEM Academy; Aidan Feskorn, Spring Valley Elementary School. Bronze: Nizhoni Gallegos, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School. Fourth: Ivan Gaytan-Alcaraz, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School; Norma Gomez, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School; David Perez, North Fork Elementary School; Acacia Edeluchel, Spring Valley Elementary School; Joshua Wolford, Spring Valley Elementary School. Fifth: Tigerlily King, Mountain Home School Charter.

Social Science 8th Grade

Gold: Wil Lodge, Mountain Home School Charter. Silver: Alexandra Tripp, Sherman Thomas STEM Academy. Bronze: David Perez, North Fork Elementary School. Fourth: Tigerlily King, Mountain Home School Charter; Acacia Edeluchel, Spring Valley Elementary School. Fifth: Aidan Feskorn, Spring Valley Elementary School; Haven O’Connor, Mountain Home School Charter; Eli Lockwood, Mountain Home School Charter; Elizabeth Price, Ranchos Middle School; Kennedy Sever, Ranchos Middle School.