Letter: Something fishy; doesn’t add up

There’s something fishy that doesn’t add up. There’s definitely something that doesn’t stack up.

Wuhan to Shanghai = 839km

Wuhan to Beijing = 1,152km

Wuhan to Milan = 15,000km

Wuhan to NY = 15,000km

The coronavirus started in Wuhan, a city of more than 11 million people, yet there is no effect of coronavirus in nearby Beijing or Shanghai but many deaths in Italy, Iran, European countries and USA.

All business areas of China are now safe.

America is not blaming China without a reason.

Even today, India is locked down but all the cities of China are open. China has also announced the opening of Wuhan.

Not a single leader in China has tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus.

The virus has ruined many economies around the world. Many have had to close their borders in an attempt to contain and control the spread of the Coronavirus. Thousands have lost their lives, millions have now got this disease, countless people have been locked in their homes and many countries have placed their citizens on lockdown and thereby destroying their own economies in an effort to save lives.

The coronavirus originated from the city of Wuhan in China and has now reached every corner of the world, but the virus did not reach China’s capital of Beijing and China’s Economic Capital, Shanghai, located in close proximity to Wuhan itself.

Today, Paris is closed, New York is closed, Berlin is closed, Delhi is closed, Mumbai is closed, Tokyo is closed, the world’s major economic and political centers are closed, but Beijing and Shanghai are open. No coronavirus effect is seen in either city There were only a few cases but the virus had no real effect on Beijing and Shanghai.

Beijing is the city where all the leaders of China live, including their military leaders. There is no lockdown in Beijing.

Shanghai is the city that runs China’s economy. It is the economic capital of China, where all the rich people of China live and run major industries. There is no lockdown there; there is no effect of the coronavirus there.

Beijing and Shanghai are the areas adjoining Wuhan. The virus from Wuhan reached every corner of the world, but the virus did not affect Beijing and Shanghai.

Another big thing is, that the worldwide share market has fallen by almost half. In India also, the Nifty has gone from 12 thousand to 7 thousand, but the share market of China was at 3,000 and just merely dropped to 2700.

This leaves one to speculate that the coronavirus could be a bio-chemical weapon of China, which China used to carry out destruction in the world in order to gain economic supremacy.

China has now put this virus under control, maybe they also have the antidote/vaccine that they are not sharing with the world ever or will do when it is in their best interest to do so.

Australia’s Home Minister, Britain’s Prime Minister and Health Minister, Spain’s Prime Minister’s wife, Canada’s Prime Minister’s wife, and Britain’s Prince Charles, among others, have contracted the Coronavirus, but NOT A SINGLE POLITICAL LEADER IN CHINA, NOT A SINGLE MILITARY COMMANDER in China has tested positive for coronavirus.

Something fishy is going on!

— Bill Hoffrage,

Madera