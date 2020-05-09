Letter: Cancer didn’t go away; help still needed

So many things have changed lately, yet one thing that hasn’t changed is cancer. We were unable to have our annual Relay For Life event on May 2-3, but we are still fundraising!

Many programs offered to our cancer fighters have been suspended and we need to help fund the ongoing needs of our cancer patients!

If you’d like to make a donation, go to http://www.relayforlife.org/maderaca. You can choose a team or an individual and donate. You may also mail a check made out to American Cancer Society to 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711. Please note Madera Relay in the memo section of your check.

Another thing that hasn’t changed is the generosity of our Madera community! I’d like to personally thank Jim and Tony Myers of JW Myers, Inc., for their generous sponsorship for so many years! Also, thanks to Creamer Ceramic Tile (Bill and Sharon Creamer); Madera Ag Services (Richard Loquaci); Poladian Chiropractic (Mark Simons); and Pistoresi and Co. (Celeste Voyles) for their support. We look forward to honoring you even more in the near future!

We still celebrate our survivors. Remember those we’ve lost, and fight back for those battling this horrible disease!

— Charlotte Brewer,

Madera