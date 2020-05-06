Support Our Local Restaurants
May 6, 2020
Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune
Premier Brick Oven Pizza owner Bal Singh, left, and Ashok Sharma. Premier is open for take out and delivery, Sunday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., and Friday and Satruday, from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. They are at 1628 Howard Road. To place an order, call: 395-4322
Madera restaurants are ready to serve you and your family for takeout or order online. Some restaurants are offering delivery or curbside pick up. Call individual restaurants for details.
If you have or know of a restaurant that is not on this list, email Corrie Valdez, at cvaldez@maderatribune.net. New names will be added weekly in Wednesday’s edition of The Madera Tribune newspaper.
Thank you to our Farmers, Truckers and to our Restaurants for continuing to serve Madera. Supporting each other for a stronger Madera.
For a list of businesses that are open to serve our community, pick up a copy of the Saturday edition of The Madera Tribune.
Burrito King, 674-7596
Cachanilla, 664-7238
California Grill, 831-2161
Casey’s Iron Horse Saloon, 664-8251
Cazadores Grill, 661-9140
China Kitchen, 674-4000
Chipotle Mexican, 661-2048
Denny’s, 664-1400
DiCicco’s, 674-2435
Egar’s Italian Restaurant, 661-0306
El Amigo, 674-4482
Fastway Fried Chicken/Catering, 673-2630
Full-O Bull, 674-4112
Gabriela Ristorante, 662-1409
IHOP, 675-5179
Kababs Grill, 664-1100
Liu’s Village, 662-1288
Madera Frosty Queen, 673-7678
Madera Ranchos Pizza Factory, 645-7011
Mari’s Mexican Restaurant, 330-3686
Me-N-Ed’s Pizzeria, 675-9613
Mojo’s Catering, 975-7238
Ranchos Cafe, 645-5155
Red Onion, 664-8026
Round Table Pizza, 673-7043
Papa Murphy’s, 661-1800
Pho’ Dera, 395-4510
Perko’s Cafe, 675-8020
Players Smoked BBQ, 831-2135
Premier Brick Oven Pizza, 395-4322
Sal’s Mexican Restaurant, 673-7257
Subway, 675-9297
Sugar Pine Smokehouse, 674-1212
Taco Express, 673-3187
The Pines Resort, 642-3121
The Sub Shop, 673-2665
The Vineyard Restaurant, 674-0923
Tj’s Bar & Grill, 673-6803