Chowchilla student receives Air Force Academy nomination

For The Madera Tribune

Chowchilla Union High School student Dylan Tomlinson, right, receives nomination to the U.S. Air Force Academy by California Congressman Jim Costa.

Congressman Jim Costa has appointed Chowchilla Union High School student Dylan Tomlinson a nomination to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Tomlinson is the son of Brandon and Shana Tomlinson of Chowchilla, grandson of Larry and Ginger Latimer of Madera, as well as the late Joe Van Alen, Clint and Korliss Tomlinson.

Tomlinson received his Letter of Assurance from the USAFA in December of 2019, and secured his nomination and appointment in January earlier this year. He went for a visit last September through the Falcon Visitation Experience and knew he wanted to serve and attend USAFA and study astronautical engineering after that visit.

During Tomlinson’s four years at Chowchilla High, he has served as class president, vice president, as well as participating in Future Farmers of America and Tech Club. He played four years of varsity water polo and swimming, where he was team captain for both during his senior year. Tomlinson also competed in track and field, juggling two sports every spring. He has maintained a perfect grade point average throughout his schooling, with a 4.7 GPA, and will graduate as a valedictorian.

Inspired by his grandfathers and uncles who served during the Vietnam and Korean wars, he feels a strong desire to continue his family’s tradition of service to our country.

Tomlinson is humbled and honored to have received an appointment to the USAFA also receiving an appointment offer to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, as well as numerous full scholarships to colleges across the country.

Tomlinson will arrive for in-processing June 25th in Colorado Springs to begin basic training. After the completion of basic training, he will begin college at the academy. Tomlinson is thankful to Congressman Costa for the opportunity.