Support Our Local Businesses

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune
Midland Tractor owner Don Nelson, center, and sons Stan, left, and Steve are currently open for business during the pandemic.
47th Place Carpet, 674-4621
Braga Organic Farms/The Nut Shop, 661-2101
Brian’s Heating & Air, 675-1681
California Grill, 831-2161
Cal-Pacific Supply, 662-8681
CB Premier Real Estate, 673-9178
Creative Copy, 675-8284
Diamond Communications, 673-5925
Dominici Carpet Cleaning, 674-9391
Electric Bros. Auto, 674-5043 (By Appointment)
Elite Home & Auto Insurance Agency, Seann Garcia, 675-8400
Enos Hardware, 673-9128
Evans Feed & Livestock, 673-9420
Foster & Parker Insurance, 674-8536 (By Appointment Only)
Garza Plumbing & Building Contractor Inc., 674-7082
General Building Supply/GBS, 674-8542
George’s Auto Supply, 673-5117
Gill Auto Service Dept., 674-5661
Gong Chiropractic, 673-8888
Granite Mountain, 438-2100
Great Beginnings Learning Center, 675-3930
GT Auto Center, 673-9000
Habitat Restore, 395-4011
Holidays Auto Service, 674-4316
Kuchenbecker Tractor, 674-2496
Lee’s Concrete Materials, 673-9189
Leighton’s Jewelers, 674-8036 (By Appointment)
Madera Ag, 665-2300
Madera Animal Hospital, 674-9871
Madera Auto Center Service Department, 674-9000
Madera Blinds & Shutters Kevin Massetti, 706-2459 (By Appointment Only)
Madera Cleaners & Laundry, 674-8831 Bedding, Comforters
Madera Ford & Service, 661-5405
Madera Glass & Body Shop, 674-8559
Madera Small Engine Repair, 661-4480
Master Storage, 664-3910
The Madera Tribune, 674-2424
Madera Workforce, 662-8652
Midland Tractor, 674-8757
Mike’s Mini Storage, 661-4100
Plaza Flowers Shop, 673-9197
Praxair, 674-7306
Producers Livestock, 674-5674
Purl’s Sheet Metal, 674-2774
Rico’s Memorial Stones Inc., 416-7416
RidX, 479-0485
Ron’s Automotive Repair Center, 673-0122 (By Appointment)
Peck’s Printery, 674-5401
Peter Brothers Nursery, 673-7117
Seabury Copland Insurance, 673-7027 (By Appointment Only)
Sergio’s Welding, 674-8454
Schoettler Tire, 674-4678
Teco Farm & Industrial Hardware, 673-3504
The Pines Resort, 642-3121
Tesei Petroleum, 673-3597
TSF Vineyard & Orchard Removal, 352-0653
Vail Insurance Services, 673-0100 (Phone & Internet Appointment Only)
Vince’s Pool Service, 673-1162
United Rentals, 673-2343
Wiebe Real Estate, 363-4940 (By appointment, internet or phone)
Walk-in Family Clinic, 209-826-5913