Letter: Yosemite location can be shared with the world

Across the world, families are looking for educational moments and entertainment for young and old alike.

With the humans hibernating and staying home, it seems like a great time to share a little part of what makes this region unique. So, Visit Yosemite | Madera County is taking the adventure on the road and visiting your house, for a change. Virtually, of course!

If you’re like many parents, full-time home school is a brave new world. One creative solution is our brand new, Welcoming Committee Activity Kit. Download free puzzles, paper doll crafts and a storybook for some stay at home fun.

The Welcoming Committee of Yosemite’s southern gateway has been known to act like animals. Visitors can usually find this wild bunch along the Fossils to Falls Road Trip, in Madera County, but for now, they’ve gone digital. Share the interesting species of birds, mammals, plants and bees that take care of this beautiful region of the world with your little ones.

At the end of the day, why not have a movie night with a Bass Lake theme? Less than five hours from Los Angeles, Bass Lake has long been a draw for silver screen stars and Hollywood studios. This included the hit comedy, “The Great Outdoors” with Dan Aykroyd and the late John Candy. With its blue-green water and tall pines lining the shore, Bass Lake is the perfect backdrop for any number of great stories.

This list of flicks filmed at the lake will transport you to a sunny, happy day from your memory. Get some popcorn ready for Seven Movies Filmed at Bass Lake. Then dream of your next lake escape.

To add to the entertainment factor, now fans can download nine background scenes to delight the attendees of their next video conference meeting, family zoom quiz, or happy hour with friends. The next best thing to being in the Sierra is dreaming of the Sierra. Yosemite National Park and the surrounding forests and farms are beloved by the world. Appear to your friends and co-workers from Tunnel View, making them smile and sharing the love in a digital way.

Caretaking for some of the most treasured locations on planet earth is our humble blessing and something we take incredibly seriously. “We are looking after this stunning landscape, its creative people, and storied landmarks, while our visitors are staying safe at home. When our recovery begins, Yosemite National Park, the Sierra National Forest, Bass Lake, and all of Madera County will be here, ready to welcome visitors back, with wide-open spaces and the healing found in this wild and wonderful place.”

— Rhonda Salisbury,

CEO of Visit Yosemite | Madera County