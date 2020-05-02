Coyotes softball team honored with award

Tyler Takeda/The Madera Tribune

After opening the season 12-0, the Madera Coyotes softball team saw their season cut short by the pandemic. Tuesday, it was announced by the State CIF office they were the Team of the Month for April for the Central Section.

The Madera Coyotes softball team just returned from a tournament in which they outscored its opponents 52-5 and were set for its home opener in mid-March.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the Coyotes’ season was over after just 12 games.

During those 12 games, the Coyotes didn’t lose. In fact, they were pretty dominant. The outscored their opponents 112-23, recorded a 1.65 earned run average while batting .389 with six home runs and seven triples. They also stole 22 bases.

The State CIF announced Tuesday the Coyotes were the Central Section winner of the Les Schwab Tire Team of the Month for April. The team will receive a Team of the Month banner and a $100 check from Les Schwab Tires.

“Thank you so much to all of you,” head coach Judy Shaubach said in an email. “Our girls and staff were doing great this season on and off the field. They are great kids and I love serving as their coach. They will be excited to hear the exciting news. Thank you again. Coyote Proud!”

“Our team of talented ladies and dynamic coaches were off to an excellent start before the season was ultimately cancelled,” said John Fernandez, Madera High School athletic director. “We are excited to be selected and this will definitely uplift our senior players’ spirits.”

“Congratulations to Coyote Softball,” said Marty Bitter, Madera Unified School District Director of Athletics. “There is not a team more deserving.”

“Your program continues to bring honor to our entire community,” said Todd Lile, Madera Unified School District Superintendent. “Congratulations to you, your assistants and all your players. The philosophy and values on which your program has been built these many years, proves battle-tested and victorious on many levels besides wins and losses. Your players and coaches are better people for being part of Coyote Softball. There is no shortage of pride in all your accomplishments.”