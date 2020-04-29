Letter: Is Earth Day worth the cost and trouble?

Celebrating 50 years of Earth Day. Waste of time? Looks like it.

Just look around.

Every street. Every freeway. Every parking lot is littered with trash and discards. Its not an “Ooops” that it’s there. It is a deliberate act of throwing stuff down. Even Latex gloves now.

I don’t know what the answer is, but it ain’t more money. 2x4 to the top of someone’s head maybe.

Even if this letter is printed, will anyone read it? Will anyone care?

Have a great Earth Day.

— Bill Hoffrage,

Madera