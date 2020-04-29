440 food boxes distributed to Eastern Madera County residents

For The Madera Tribune

The Madera County Food Bank and the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians distribute 440 boxes of food to Madera County residents on April 22.

COARSEGOLD — The Madera County Food Bank and the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians distributed 440 boxes to Eastern Madera County residents effected by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis April 22.

The drive-thru pick-up was at the casino’s open-air porte cochere and is a partnership between the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians and the Madera County Food Bank to provide free food essentials for those in need who live in the mountain communities of Coarsegold, Oakhurst, Awahnee and North Fork.

Food distribution dates are determined by the Madera County Food Bank as supplies become available. Boxes are limited to one per household and are intended for family use with a variety of canned goods, cheese, meat, beans, noodles, sauce, juice, milk, potatoes, vegetables, fresh fruit and a case of water. Upon arrival, recipients are required to present a valid ID to verify residency.

“Being able to utilize Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino’s porte cochere during this time of increased need makes these type of distribution days so much easier on our volunteers and those receiving the items,” said Madera County Food Bank Executive Director Ryan McWherter. “The set-up is perfect for maintaining social distance while continuing to serve these communities and we look forward to doing more in the future.”

For more information about food distributions in Madera County, contact the Madera County Food Bank at 674-1482, or if Madera County residents are in need of emergency food, they can call the food bank’s emergency food line at 674-2992.