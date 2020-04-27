News

Support Our Local Businesses

April 27, 2020

|

Corrie Valdez

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune  

Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 313 E. Yosemite Ave. is open for business. For more information, call 395-4011.

The Madera Tribune believes by supporting each other we will get through the COVID-19 virus together.

 

Our businesses play an essential part of our community. Thank You for being open to serve customers.

 

If you have or know of a business that is open but not on this list, email Corrie Valdez, at cvaldez@maderatribune.net, new names will be added weekly in Saturday’s edition of The Madera Tribune newspaper. Please call local businesses for details. The revised restaurant list will be published in next Wednesday’s publication.

 

47th Place Carpet, 674-4621

 

Braga Organic Farms/The Nut Shop, 661-2101

 

Brian’s Heating & Air, 675-1681

 

Cal-Pacific Supply, 662-8681

 

CB Premier Real Estate, 673-9178

 

Creative Copy, 675-8284

 

Diamond Communications, 673-5925

 

Dominici Carpet Cleaning, 674-9391

 

Elite Home & Auto Insurance Agency (Seann Garcia), 675-8400

 

Enos Hardware, 673-9128

 

Evans Feed & Livestock, 673-9420

 

Foster & Parker Insurance, 674-8536 (By Appointment Only)

 

Garza Plumbing & Building Contractor Inc., 674-7082

 

General Building Supply/GBS, 674-8542

 

George’s Auto Supply, 673-5117

 

Gill Auto Service Dept., 674-5661

 

Gong Chiropractic, 673-8888 

 

Granite Mountain, 438-2100

 

Great Beginnings Learning Center, 675-3930

 

GT Auto Center, 673-9000

 

Habitat Restore, 395-4011

 

Holidays Auto Service, 674-4316

 

Kuckenbecker Tractor, 674-2496

 

Lee’s Concrete Materials, 673-9189

 

Leighton’s Jewelers, 674-8036 (By Appointment)

 

Madera Ag, 665-2300

 

Madera Animal Hospital, 674-9871

 

Madera Auto Center Service Department, 674-9000  

 

Madera Blinds & Shutters Kevin Massetti, 706-2459 (By Appointment Only)

 

Madera Cleaners & Laundry, 674-8831 (Bedding, Comforters)

 

Madera Glass & Body Shop, 674-8559

 

Madera Small Engine Repair, 661-4480

 

Master Storage, 664-3910

 

The Madera Tribune, 674-2424

 

Midland Tractor, 674-8757

 

Mike’s Mini Storage, 661-4100

 

Plaza Flowers Shop, 673-9197

 

Praxair, 674-7306

 

Producers Livestock, 674-5674

 

Purl’s Sheet Metal, 674-2774

 

Rico’s Memorial Stones Inc., 416-7416

 

RidX, 479-0485

 

Peck’s Printery, 674-5401

 

Peter Brothers Nursery, 673-7117

 

Seabury Copland Insurance, 673-7027 (By Appointment Only)

 

Sergio’s Welding, 674-8454

 

Schoettler Tire, 674-4678

 

Teco Farm & Industrial Hardware, 673-3504

 

The Pines Resort, 642-3121

 

Tesei Petroleum, 673-3597

 

TSF Vineyard & Orchard Removal, 352-0653

 

Vail Insurance Services, 673-0100 (Phone & Internet Appointment Only)

 

Vince’s Pool Service, 673-1162

 

United Rentals, 673-2343

 

Wiebe Real Estate, 363-4940 ( by appointment,internet or phone)

 

Walk-in Family Clinic, 209-826-5913

Keywords:

business

health

Please reload

Recently Featured Articles

Support Our Local Businesses

1/9
Please reload

0
The Madera Tribune

Website content may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written approval from the publisher.