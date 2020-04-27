Madera Police Log: April 10

The Madera Police Department reported the following incidents.

7 a.m. — Vehicle burglarized in the 800 block of North Granada Drive.

7:19 a.m. — Animal injured near East 5th Street and Lyons Street.

11:02 a.m. — Code enforcement inspection in the 400 block of South Madera Avenue.

11:18 a.m. — COVID-19 compliance in the 2000 block of West Cleveland Avenue.

11:22 a.m. — COVID-19 compliance in the 2100 block of West Cleveland Avenue.

11:34 a.m. — Animal cruelty near North N Street and West 5th Street.

11:58 a.m. — COVID-19 compliance in the 2300 block of West Cleveland Avenue.

11:58 a.m. — COVID-19 compliance in the 800 block of South A Street.

12:02 p.m. — COVID-19 compliance in the 1900 block of Clinton Street.

12:11 p.m. — Driving recklessly in the 1500 block of Howard Road.

12:15 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 500 block of Monterey Street.

12:24 p.m. — Man down near West Clark Street and Owens Street.

2:35 p.m. — COVID-19 compliance in the 1900 block of Howard Road.

2:41 p.m. — COVID-19 compliance in the 1300 block of West Olive Avenue.

2:42 p.m. — COVID-19 compliance in the 400 block of West Yosemite Avenue.

2:45 p.m. — COVID-19 compliance in the 300 block of West Olive Avenue.

3:04 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 300 block of West Olive Avenue.

3:23 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 1200 block of Concord Avenue.

3:29 p.m. — Domestic violence near Stadium Road and West Pecan Avenue.

3:43 p.m. — Man with a gun near North Gateway Drive and West 4th Street.

7:22 p.m. — Juvenile runaway in the 1600 block of Sunrise Avenue.

7:44 p.m. — Child found in the 500 block of east Almond Avenue.

8:20 p.m. — Noisy music from party in the 1100 block of Phillip Street.

9:25 p.m. — COVID-19 compliance in the 900 block of Cutting Street.

10:05 p.m. — COVID-19 compliance in the 300 block of East Yosemite Avenue.

10:05 p.m. — Juvenile runaway in the 700 block of Gamay Avenue.

11:17 p.m. — Noisy music from party in the 1000 block of La Perla Lane.

11:41 p.m. — COVID-19 compliance in the 2100 block of West Cleveland Avenue.

11:50 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 2100 block of North Schnoor Avenue.

11:54 p.m. — Driving under the influence near East Yosemite Avenue and North Lake Street.