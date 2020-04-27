On March 18, 2020, the Madera City Council declared a local State of Emergency to take appropriate action to protect against the spread of COVID-19. The City of Madera has been working with local and state officials to adjust plans to help protect the safety and well-being of residents and City employees. The City Manager’s Office is releasing regular reports on changes to City services and department staffing, special event scheduling changes, and local, state, and federal policy changes.

Emergency services, such as police, fire, and utility services, like water, sewer, and refuse collection continue uninterrupted during these challenging times. A comprehensive City services status page that details current information about the City’s COVID-19 response may be found a www.madera.gov/covid19.

Current steps the City is taking to help protect against the spread of COVID-19 include:

• All youth and senior programs are currently suspended (senior meal program continues via home delivery)

• City-owned picnic areas and playground structures are closed until further notice; basketball hoops also have been removed

• Yard sales have been suspended

• Restricted public access to City facilities (services remain available by phone and online)

• The City Council passed an urgency ordinance to protect tenants against nonpayment of rent due to COVID-19

• Suspended utility shut-off for non-payment and accrual of late fees

• All City public meetings are now being held via teleconferencing (access instructions are included in posted agendas)

Residents are encouraged to protect themselves by adhering to the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. For added precaution, keep a safe distance from those who have no apparent symptoms.

• Stay home when you are ill, even if symptoms are mild.

• Wear a mask if you must leave the house for any reason

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• The City would like to thank its dedicated staff, our partners at Mid Valley Disposal, first responders, Madera Community Hospital and its many partnering agencies, and residents that have come together during these unprecedented times with great commitment to carrying our community forward.