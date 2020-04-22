Support Our Local Restaurants

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Jasmine Rodriguez of Tj’s Bar & Grill is open for take out from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily to place an order call: 673-6803.

Madera restaurants are ready to serve you and your family for takeout or order online. Call individual restaurants for details. Some restaurants are offering delivery or curbside pick up.

If you have or know of a restaurant that is not on this list, email Corrie Valdez, at cvaldez@maderatribune.net. New names will be added weekly in Wednesday’s edition of The Madera Tribune newspaper.

Thank you to our farmers, truckers and to our restaurants for continuing to serve Madera. Supporting each other for a stronger Madera. For a list of businesses that aren’t restaurants, but are open to serve our community, see Saturday’s edition.

Burrito King, 674-7596

Cachanilla, 664-7238

Casey’s Iron Horse Saloon,664-8251

Cazadores Grill, 661-9140

China Kitchen, 674-4000

Chipotle Mexican,661-2048

Denny’s, 664-1400

DiCicco’s,674-2435

Edgar’s Italian Restaurant, 661-0306

El Amigo, 674-4482

Fastway Fried Chicken and Catering, 673-2630

Full-O-Bull, 674-4112

Gabriela Ristorante, 662-1409

IHOP, 675-5179

Liu’s Village, 662-1288

Madera Frosty Queen, 673-7678

Mari’s Mexican Restaurant, 330-3686

Me-N-Ed’s Pizzeria, 675-9613

Mojo’s Catering, 975-7238

Ranchos Cafe, 645-5155

Red Onion, 664-8026

Round Table Pizza, 673-7043

Papa Murphy’s, 661-1800

Pho’ Dera, 395-4510

Perko’s Cafe, 675-8020

Players Smoked BBQ, 831-2135

Premier Brick Oven Pizza, 395-4322

Sal’s Mexican Restaurant, 673-7257

Sugar Pine Smokehouse, 674-1212

Taco Express, 673-3187

The Pines Resort, 642-3121

The Sub Shop, 673-2665

The Vineyard Restaurant, 674-0923

Tj’s Bar & Grill, 673-6803