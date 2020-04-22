Scones are good, no matter how you say it

Wherever Road, freerangestock.com

Enjoy some home-baked scones, with or without jam and cream.

If you are the type who likes to plan meals way ahead of time, maybe you have been thinking about making something tasty for Mother’s Day, which falls on May 10.

That doesn’t mean you have to wait for a holiday to enjoy scones. You may already have a few favorite recipes for scones, but it never hurts to have options.

It is so much easier to type the word scone rather than say it. If that sounds like an odd comment to you, I will explain: Most of my life I have pronounced it as scone, that rhymes with cone or phone, but I have been corrected a few times, and someone will say, “Oh, you mean SCONES.” (Rhymes with Don’s or prawns.)

Okay, not one to purposely mispronounce a word, I started saying it to rhyme with prawns. Wouldn’t you know it, people started correcting me to say it the way I originally did. I have watched videos about this and evidently the common usage in the UK is to rhyme with prawns and in the USA you are likely to hear it the other way.

And now that I have risked thoroughly boring you, let’s get on with the recipes. Stay safe in all this mess about the virus. I stay home and cook.

Lemon ginger scones

2 cups flour

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/4 cup crystallized ginger, finely chopped

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

1 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil

1 large egg

1 tablespoon water

1 tablespoon sugar, optional

Nonstick cooking spray

1. Preheat oven to 350. In a medium bowl, mix together flour, sugar, baking soda and cream of tartar. Stir in ginger and lemon zest.

2. In a small bowl, combine buttermilk and oil and add to the dry ingredients, stirring just until blended.

3. Turn the slightly sticky dough onto a lightly floured work surface and pat to a 1/2-inch thickness. Using a floured, 4-inch round cutter, cut out the dough. Cut each circle in half to make half-moons. Re-roll and cut the scraps, handling the dough as little as possible.

4. Place scones on a baking sheet that has been lightly coated with nonstick cooking spray. In a small bowl, lightly beat the egg with the water. Brush the tops of the scones with the egg wash. Sprinkle scones with 1 tablespoon sugar, if desired.

5. Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until the tops are golden and firm to touch. Serve warm.

Blueberry scones

4 cups flour

6 tablespoons sugar

4 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons cold butter

2 large eggs, room temperature

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons whole milk, divided

1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

1. Preheat oven to 375. In a bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt; cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In another bowl, whisk eggs and 3/4 cup milk; add to dry ingredients just until moistened. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; gently knead in the blueberries.

2. Divide the dough in half. Pat each portion into an 8-inch circle; cut each into 8 wedges. Place on greased baking sheets. Brush with remaining milk.

3. Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until tops are golden. Note: If using frozen blueberries, do not thaw them out if you prefer to minimize the batter being stained. Makes 16 scones.

Lemon glazed strawberry scones

2 cups flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

5 tablespoons cold butter, cut into 1/4-inch cubes

1 1/4 cups plus 2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream, divided

1 cup frozen unsweetened strawberries, chopped

Glaze:

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1 tablespoon milk

1. Preheat oven to 400. In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in 1 1/4 cups cream just until moistened. Fold in strawberries. Turn onto a floured surface; knead 10 times.

2. Pat into a 9-by-7-inch rectangle. Cut in half horizontally. Cut each half into four rectangles; separate and place on a greased baking sheet. Brush with remaining cream.

3. Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes. For glaze, in a small bowl, combine the confectioners’ sugar, lemon juice, butter and milk; drizzle over warm scones. Serve warm. Makes 8 scones.

Dried apricot and oats scones

1 1/2 cups flour

1/2 cup quick-cooking oats

1/4 cup sugar

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup cold butter, cubed

2 eggs

1/4 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon milk

3/4 cup finely chopped dried apricots

Filling:

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon quick-cooking oats

1 tablespoon butter, softened

Additional sugar

1. Preheat oven to 400. In a bowl, combine the dry ingredients; cut in butter until mixture resembles fine crumbs. In a small bowl, beat eggs; set aside 1 tablespoon for glaze. In another bowl, combine sour cream, milk and remaining beaten eggs; add apricots. Stir into crumb mixture until the dough clings together.

2. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; knead 12 to 15 times. Divide dough in half. Pat one portion into a 7-inch circle on a greased baking sheet. In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, oats and butter; sprinkle over dough. Roll out remaining dough into a 7-inch circle; place over filling.

3. Brush with reserved 1 tablespoon of egg; sprinkle with additional sugar. Cut into wedges but do not separate. Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until scones are golden brown. Cool slightly; cut again if necessary. Serve warm. Makes 6 scones.