Letter: ‘Look but don’t touch’

We recently were shown pictures of a beautiful poppy field northwest of Madera. We were told that the farmer was growing poppies for seed and the picture was beautiful, fully in bloom.

Later we were told that the farmer plowed down the poppies because it apparently became a nuisance with to many people trespassing and leaving litter behind. We have no idea if this is fact or fiction but but would like to know.

If it is fact, might the Tribune print something on being a good citizen and neighbor… look but don’t touch type of behavior?

Would love to know the facts,

— Keith Rigby,

Madera,