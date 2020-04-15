Woman killed in crash

A 55-year-old woman pushing a shopping cart eastbound across Road 26 just north of Avenue 17 was struck and killed by a car around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The name of the woman, who may originally have been from Roseville, has not been released pending location and notification of next of kin. Her body was found and reported lying in the roadway on Road 26 near Haley Way by other motorists.

The 19-year-old Madera man who struck the woman and shopping cart told officers he wasn’t initially sure what he had hit in the roadway and went home.

He returned to the scene about 30 minutes later after seeing the damage to the 2020 Kia sedan he was driving and cooperated with the investigation, according to authorities.

The driver of the car was not found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the scene. The investigation into the fatality is ongoing.

Toxicology reports are pending. Conditions at the time of the collision were dry, cool and dark.