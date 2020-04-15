0
The Madera Tribune

Website content may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written approval from the publisher.

News

Support Our Local Restaurants

April 15, 2020

|

Corrie Valdez

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune  

Perko’s Cafe & Grill is open for takeout or delivery, within a 10-mile radius. They are open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. daily and stop deliveries at 8:30 p.m. For delivery or to place an order call: 675-8020. From left are son Tommy, owner Kelly Molina, and son Benji.

Madera restaurants are ready to serve you and your family for takeout or order online. Call individual restaurants for details. Some restaurants are offering delivery or curbside pick up. If you have or know of a restaurant that is not on this list,email Corrie Valdez,at cvaldez@maderatribune.net. New names will be added weekly in Wednesday’s edition of The Madera Tribune newspaper. Thank you to our Farmers and to our Restaurants for continuing to serve Madera. Supporting each other for a stronger Madera.

 

Burrito King, 674-7596

 

Cachanilla, 664-7238

 

Casey’s Iron Horse Saloon, 664-8251

 

Cazadores Grill,661-9140

 

China Kitchen, 674-4000

 

Chipotle Mexican, 661-2048

 

Denny’s, 664-1400

 

DiCicco’s, 674-2435

 

Edgar’s Italian Restaurant, 661-0306

 

El Amigo, 674-4482

 

Fastway Fried Chicken/Catering, 673-2630

 

Full-O Bull, 674-4112

 

Gabriela Ristorante, 662-1409

 

IHOP, 675-5179

 

Liu’s Village, 662-1288

 

Madera Frosty Queen, 673-7678

 

Mari’s Mexican Restaurant, 330-3686

 

Me-N-Ed’s Pizzeria, 675-9613

 

Mojo’s Catering, 975-7238

 

Ranchos Cafe, 645-5155

 

Red Onion, 664-8026

 

Round Table Pizza, 673-7043

 

Papa Murphy’s, 661-1800

 

Pho’ Dera, 395-4510

 

Perko’s Cafe, 675-8020 

 

Players Smoked BBQ, 831-2135

 

Premier Brick Oven Pizza, 395-4322

 

Sal’s Mexican Restaurant, 673-7257

 

Sugar Pine Smokehouse, 674-1212

 

Taco Express, 673-3187 

 

The Sub Shop, 673-2665

 

The Vineyard Restaurant, 674-0923

 

Tj’s Bar & Grill, 673-6803

Keywords:

food

business

health

Please reload

Recently Featured Articles

AMB Ranch Management pays for groceries

1/9
Please reload