COVID-19 screening test kits available

Madera Community Hospital and clinics; Family Health Services, RapidCare and Chowchilla Medical Clinic have COVID-19 test kits.

“We are positioned to do everything we can to both stop the spread of COVID-19 and provide greater access to screening for the virus,” said Karen Paolinelli, Chief Executive Officer, Madera Community Hospital.

Patients referred for testing by Madera County Public Health or their community provider are registered by phone and the swab test is taken while the patient remains in their vehicle. The drive up COVID-19 screening and testing process protects the safety of the healthcare workforce and patients while preserving valuable personal protective equipment.

Patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, without a Public Health Order or a referral for testing from their community provider may be screened from their home by phoning RapidCare, 675-2688 and registering for a virtual or telemedicine visit. A clinic practitioner will provide the routine COVID-19 screening and those who meet the criteria will be tested at either of the drive through locations on the Madera Community Hospital Campus or Chowchilla Medical Center.

Patients with symptoms, who do not need to be tested for COVID-19, will receive appropriate care from the practitioner through a telemedicine visit.