Opinion: Easter observances, COVID-19 style

Our Easter celebrations are strained and canceled this year because of the dreadful COVID-19 quarantine. Christians cherish and commemorate the Easter season as the period when their lord and savior, Jesus Christ, died for our sins and in three days was resurrected, representing eternal life for those who believe in him.

The Easter season coincides with the beginning of spring and the earth passing from the sad darkness and cold of winter to the warmth, joy and light of spring. The days are getting longer as the Earth rotates to greet summer.

Public church services and Easter gatherings have been canceled.

This Easter the faithful have the opportunity to prove that a church is more than just a building. Believers will still worship and pray together on the Internet. Many will pray to ask God to eradicate the scourge of this disease and its rampant spread throughout the world.

Easter egg hunts in the house or one’s own back yard will help entertain the little ones suffering cabin fever at home.

Televised religious services or those posted online can help shut-ins to feel less alone. Take-out meals shared with those in your home are better than no celebration at all. Wearing church clothes as though you were going out can add cheer to the day.

Faith-based movies such as “The 10 Commandants,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” or “The Greatest Story Ever Told,” will pass the time and educate on the true meaning of Easter.

Video Chats or Skype with family and friends will keep them from seeming so very far away.

Those of faiths other than Christianity such as Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist celebrate spring holidays that can also be celebrated while practicing self-isolation and social distancing too.

The true meaning of Easter isn’t candy eggs or rabbits, new clothes to wear to church or calorie-laden meals to consume.

Celebrating Easter is about the sacrifice God made, as noted in the Bible, including John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believeth on him shall not perish but have everlasting life.”

Compared to the hardships described in the Bible that Jesus Christ endured, home quarantine and missed social gatherings seem a small price to pay. It is more important to avoid catching or spreading COVID-19.

According to Google if you have mild symptoms, stay at home until you’ve recovered. You can relieve your symptoms if you: rest and sleep, keep warm, drink plenty of liquids, use a room humidifier or take a hot shower to help ease a sore throat and cough.

If you develop a fever, cough and have difficulty breathing, promptly seek medical care by calling your health provider. They will want to know of any recent travel or contact with travelers. Follow their instructions and know hospital waiting rooms are overcrowded and the interval to be seen can be very long. When seeking medical care, make solo visits to protect family members who would ordinarily accompany you to the doctor.

The same process should be maintained when provision shopping. Shop alone as the fewer people there are in public spaces, the less chance there is for contracting and spreading the disease to your family. Especially safeguard the health and keep children and the elderly away from possible infection. Their immune systems are more easily compromised than those of healthy adults.

Many retail outlets are helping their customers with delivery services and in-store social distancing. Tape placed on the floor at six-foot increments helps to keep people in line and at an appropriate distance apart.

To end this week’s Gravy on a satirical note, my friend Ronnie Fletcher posted a meme on Facebook that reads, “Well its official, I have now read the entire Internet!”

Long days and pleasant nights, have a blessed Easter weekend.

