Bass Lake cancels 2020 Fishing Derby

BASS LAKE — In the best interest of the community and all participants, the 2020 Bass Lake Fishing Derby has been canceled.

The Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce businesses join together each year to bring the area the much-treasured, seasonal kick-off event. For many, this long-standing tradition, which has been celebrated for more than 37 years, marks the unofficial start to the summer season at Bass Lake.

This was a very difficult decision to make, according to the chamber, and several factors were considered including “stay at home orders,” closures of all Bass Lake campgrounds, cabin rentals being canceled and the risk of spreading this dangerous virus. Organizers feel strongly that this is the best decision under the current circumstances.

“We were really hoping to go through with the Fishing Derby this year but had to consider the health and safety of participants, Bass Lake and our mountain community,” confirmed Michelle Miller, owner of Miller’s Landing Resort. “Even though this is an outdoor event, with close to 1,200 participants last year and their families, people clustering would be inevitable in our small town. We also had concerns about limitations in available services. Our fishermen are extremely loyal to this event each year and we know this news is disappointing, but we promise to make 2021 extra special!”

So mark your calendars for May 1 and 2, 2021, because plans to enhance next year’s Bass Lake Fishing Derby are happening now. There will be eight additional $500 prize fish and also plans to add trophy trout, just to sweeten the pot.

If you have already registered for this year’s derby you can request a refund or carry your registration over to 2021. For more information please email: chamber@basslakechamber.com