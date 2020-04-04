Obituary: Melvin W. Blalock

Melvin W. Blalock, age 92, passed away on March 26, 2020 at home under the care of Valley Regional Hospice and his family.

Mel was born November 30, 1927 in Duncan, Oklahoma to Willis Barton & Gertie Ozella (Adams) Blalock. At age eight, he and his sisters and brother came to Madera to live with maternal grandparents, George Garland & Clara (Rowe) Adams on a small farm in the Dixieland School District.

Mel graduated from Madera Union High School in 1947 where he was active in track and set the record at that time for the 880 yard run which was unbroken until 1972, by his son, David at Madera High.

After graduation he enlisted in the US Air Force stationed at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. Upon completing his service he returned to Madera and continued on to business college, Fresno City College and Fresno State College.

He was the Controller of Noble’s Meat Company until it closed in 1982. During that time, partnering with his long time friend, Chuck Castle, they started Valley Computer Services bringing computer power to the two businesses in a time-sharing system. They eventually served other valley businesses’ with data processing. He later started Blalock Business Service providing accounting and income tax services to small businesses and individuals until 2010 when he retired at age 83.

Mel was a truly good man with a kind heart. He enjoyed golfing, camping, sailing, airplanes, classic cars, history and music. He lived a life full of wonderful memories of happy times camping with his kids and sailing frequently joined by nephew Rod Blalock and many friends. Mel and Midge enjoyed many years of RVing with friends and the 5150’s RV Club.

Mel was not a member of a specific church attending many; he was partial to the Presbyterian teaching. He enjoyed the writing of C. S. Lewis, Ralph Waldo Emerson and Dr. Emmet Fox, a favorite being the Sermon on the Mount. Never far away from his bible, his daily prayer was God is love, God is beauty, God is good and God is with me now. Amen.

Mel is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Imogene Longstreth and Lorene Ogletree Thomas-Hubel.

Mel is survived by his wife of 51 years Dorothy (Midge) Blalock, his brother Marvin Blalock and his wife, Maryann, Fresno, California; his daughter Patricia Quiram (Steve), Missouri, sons John Blalock (Deborah) Fresno, David Blalock (Lucy), Rio Vista, and James Beuschel II, Madera; Grandchildren: James Beuschel III, Mick Kemp and Tora Jolly of Missouri; Marie Valdez (Santa Rosa); Raylene Trent, Jacob Blalock, Chris Blalock, John-Robert Blalock and Brittany Rutherford (Fresno); and Great Grandchildren: Takoda, Jaeden, Cheroke Rose, Josiah, Emily, Kimber, Kelly, Breanna, Logan, Faith and Dylan.

Interment will be at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, California. Due to current COVID-19 mandated quarantine, private service is postponed until further notice. As we are mourning the loss of Mel and dealing with uncertain times we are forever grateful for everyone who was a part of his life, our lives, and remained close till the end.

Remembrances may be made in Mel’s honor to: Valley Caregiver Resource Center, 5363 N. Fresno St., Fresno, CA 93710; The American Legion, 17408 Road 26, Madera, CA 93637; or the donor’s choice.