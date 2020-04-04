Letter: Do your part and stay vigilant

California and its “Greenies” advocate high density housing and mass public transportation. This may solve some problems, but it’s a mess when we have a contagious disease.

All the severe areas of the COVID-19 virus are high density areas. Public transportation is virtually shut down.

We are on the right path to defeat this thing. I just hope everyone does what they are supposed to do and avoid contact. Wash hands and try to get along. With high density it will happen again.

Lessons learned.

We need to stay vigilant and prepared. We can still have Easter Services: Outside in our parking lots. Or like I did, for many years, just outside by myself waiting for the sun to rise. After all, your relationship with Him is a deeply personal thing.

Happy Easter!

— Bill Hoffrage,

Madera