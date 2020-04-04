Chowchilla student makes college dean’s list

Pria Jonae Cooper, of Chowchilla, recently made the Dean’s List at Hartwick College in New York.

Cooper was named to the College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester for academic excellence.

Inclusion on the Dean’s List is an indication of excellent academic work, including the completion of a full course load with at least a 3.5 grade point average based on a 4.0 scale.

Hartwick College is a private liberal arts and sciences college of 1,200 students, located in Oneonta, New York, in the northern foothills of the Catskill Mountains. Hartwick’s expansive curriculum emphasizes an experiential approach to the liberal arts. Through personalized teaching, collaborative research, a distinctive January term, a wide range of internships, and vast study-abroad opportunities, Hartwick ensures that students are prepared for not just their first jobs, but for the world ahead. A Three-Year Bachelor’s Degree Program and strong financial aid and scholarship offerings keep a Hartwick education affordable.