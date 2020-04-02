Food donation sites at 16

Given the increased demand for emergency food boxes provided by the Madera County Food Bank, distribution sites have returned to the county’s original 16 pick-up locations.

Last week, Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, the Oakhurst Community Center and the Wasuma Elementary School were added as distribution sites in an effort to further serve Eastern Madera County residents (original release attached). The overwhelming response and unpredictability of how many residents will arrive at varying location, coupled with the extremely limited supplies across multiple sites, has proven to be a challenge.

As a result, distribution at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, the Oakhurst Community Center and Wasuma Elementary School has been postponed until a more viable solution may be found that ensures no one in need of support walks away without resources.

Those in need of emergency food or would like to donate to the Madera County Food Bank are encouraged to contact 674-2992.