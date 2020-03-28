Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino is one of three food distribution sites set up to help the mountain community of Madera County with distributions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. With limited supplies, many had to be turned away.

COARSEGOLD — Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino announces it will become an official food distribution center to help Madera County residents who find themselves in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pick-up site is located at the casino’s open-air porte cochere, at 711 Lucky Lane in Coarsegold. Distribution efforts begin this week and will remain open to Madera County residents on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. until further notice.

Pick-up locations are available across three distribution sites including: Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino; Oakhurst Community Center; and Wasuma Elementary School.

The Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians is proud to partner with the Manna House, the Mountain Area Youth Organization and the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst to help provide food essentials for the mountain communities of Oakhurst, Ahwahnee, North Fork and Coarsegold. Additional partner drop-off locations include the Oakhurst Community Center and the Wasuma Elementary School Lot.

The Madera Food Bank is providing the food supplies, which are limited and intended to support residents in the mountain communities of Eastern Madera County.

The following criteria is necessary to receive food items:

• Must be a Madera County resident and provide a valid ID (driver’s license, State I.D. or form of Madera county residency)

• Food items include canned goods, cheese, meat, beans, noodles, sauce, juice, nuts and dried fruit.

• Limited to 1 box per family/car/residential address per week

• There are no fees for items

Should food items run-out at any one distribution site, those in need are encouraged to visit another location or contact the Manna House at 683-6262.

“It’s important to continue to serve our community as much as we can in these unprecedented circumstances,” said Deann Kamalani, Director of Marketing for Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.

“While our doors are temporarily closed, our hearts go out to everyone impacted by COVID-19 and we want to help ensure those who find themselves in need, don’t go hungry during these challenging times.

Our community will get through this and until then, we are committed to doing what we can to help.”

For more information visit www.ChukchansiGold.com or call 1-866-794-6946.

• • •

This event is organized and sponsored by the following:

Madera Food Bank, food supplier

Manna House, sponsor

Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians, sponsor with Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino (being one of three distribution sites)

Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst, sponsor

Office of Madera County Board Supervisor Tom Wheeler

Mountain Area Youth Organization