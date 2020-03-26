Liberty Hawks Winter All-Sports League

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Liberty guard Logan Stephens helped lead the Hawks to a first-round playoff victory in the Div. V Central Section playoffs and also earned a First Team All-North Sequoia League selection.

North Sequoia League

Boys Basketball

First team

Logan Stephens

Ah’Marion Gaines-Smith

First team- Defense

Quaid Copher

Girls Basketball

Second team

Lizzy Stinson

Wrestling

First team

Ryan Avila

Brad Wallace

David Portnoff

Second team

Eli McIntosh

Anthony Rocha

Sam Rauschenberg

Jarred Dotson

Conner Hiatt

Girls Soccer

Defensive Player of the Year — Carly Tynan, goalkeeper

Co-Underclassman of the Year — Marissa Lopez

First team

Morgan Durazo

Sevin Moreno

Angelica Ponce

Second team

Sara Garibay

Marissa Lopez

Jayden Woolley

Boys Soccer

First team

Aramel Villa

Landon Howe

Noah Clark

Second team

Alex Monroy