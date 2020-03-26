0
The Madera Tribune

Website content may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written approval from the publisher.

Sports

Liberty Hawks Winter All-Sports League

March 26, 2020

|

Tyler A. Takeda

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Liberty guard Logan Stephens helped lead the Hawks to a first-round playoff victory in the Div. V Central Section playoffs and also earned a First Team All-North Sequoia League selection.

North Sequoia League

 

Boys Basketball

 

First team

 

Logan Stephens

 

Ah’Marion Gaines-Smith

 

First team- Defense

 

Quaid Copher

 

Girls Basketball

 

Second team

 

Lizzy Stinson

 

Wrestling

 

First team

 

Ryan Avila

 

Brad Wallace

 

David Portnoff

 

Second team

 

Eli McIntosh

 

Anthony Rocha

 

Sam Rauschenberg

 

Jarred Dotson

 

Conner Hiatt

 

Girls Soccer

 

Defensive Player of the Year — Carly Tynan, goalkeeper

 

Co-Underclassman of the Year — Marissa Lopez

 

First team

 

Morgan Durazo

 

Sevin Moreno

 

Angelica Ponce

 

Second team

 

Sara Garibay

 

Marissa Lopez

 

Jayden Woolley

 

Boys Soccer

 

First team

 

Aramel Villa

 

Landon Howe

 

Noah Clark

 

Second team

 

Alex Monroy

Keywords:

schools

Please reload

Recently Featured Articles

Letter: COVID-19: A message from MCH

1/9
Please reload