Liberty Hawks Winter All-Sports League

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune
Liberty guard Logan Stephens helped lead the Hawks to a first-round playoff victory in the Div. V Central Section playoffs and also earned a First Team All-North Sequoia League selection.
North Sequoia League
Boys Basketball
First team
Logan Stephens
Ah’Marion Gaines-Smith
First team- Defense
Quaid Copher
Girls Basketball
Second team
Lizzy Stinson
Wrestling
First team
Ryan Avila
Brad Wallace
David Portnoff
Second team
Eli McIntosh
Anthony Rocha
Sam Rauschenberg
Jarred Dotson
Conner Hiatt
Girls Soccer
Defensive Player of the Year — Carly Tynan, goalkeeper
Co-Underclassman of the Year — Marissa Lopez
First team
Morgan Durazo
Sevin Moreno
Angelica Ponce
Second team
Sara Garibay
Marissa Lopez
Jayden Woolley
Boys Soccer
First team
Aramel Villa
Landon Howe
Noah Clark
Second team
Alex Monroy