County confirms first COVID-19 death

Three new cases detected

Madera County Department of Public Health reported the first death of a Madera County resident due to COVID-19. The male, in their 60s, suffered from underlying conditions and passed away at Madera Community Hospital. He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 23, from what was believed to be person-to-person transmission.

To date, Madera County has a total of 10 cases, including three new cases confirmed on Thursday. The three new cases are person-to-person contacts as of the March 19 confirmed case.

Madera County residents are encouraged to visit www.maderacounty.com/covid19 or call 311 from anywhere in the county seven days a week for questions related to COVID-19. The case count is updated on the Madera County website Monday-Friday by 4 p.m.

Case 1: Male, 70s, transmission type: travel-related.

Status — recovered.

Case 2: Male, 30s, transmission type: person-to-person.

Status — home isolation.

Case 3: Female, 30s, transmission type: community transmission.

Status — home isolation.

Case 4: Male, 60s, transmission type: community transmission.

Status — home isolation.

Case 5: Female, 60s, transmission type: person-to-person.

Status — home isolation.

Case 6: Male, 60s, transmission type: person-to-person.

Status — deceased.

Case 7: Female, 70s, transmission type: person-to-person.

Status — hospitalized.

Case 8: Male, under 20, transmission type: person-to-person.

Status — home isolation.

Case 9: Female, 30s, transmission type: person-to-person.

Status — home isolation.

Case 10: Male, 60s, transmission type: person-to-person.

Status — home isolation.