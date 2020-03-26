SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration’s Field Offices and Motor Carrier Office across the state will be closing their public counters temporarily to ensure the health and safety of CDTFA’s customers and team members. This effort is temporary to support statewide physical distancing measures in place to stem the spread of the Coronavirus. Taxpayers requiring an office visit to make a tax payment should contact the department to schedule an appointment.

“We have temporarily closed our public counters, but we are fully available to serve the public through one on one phone and video appointments. Our call center is taking calls from customers and our online services remain available,” said Director Nick Maduros. “We know this health situation is affecting businesses everywhere, so we are offering a variety of ways to assist, including requesting an extension. Please know that we are here to work with you during this difficult time.”

Taxpayers may request assistance or schedule an appointment with a field office representative by contacting the CDTFA Customer Service Call Center at 1-800-400-7115. Requests for extensions on filing a return or requests for relief of interest and penalties can be made through CDTFA online services. This includes assistance if you are unable to make a timely tax payment. Taxpayers may also request assistance in writing by contacting the CDTFA via email or sending a letter to:

California Department of Tax and Fee Administration

Return Analysis Unit, MIC 35

PO Box 942879

Sacramento, CA 94279-0035

• • •

To find the latest information on CDTFA’s COVID-19 efforts, visit www.cdtfa.ca.gov/services/covid19.htm. For information about California’s COVID-19 efforts, visit covid19.ca.gov.