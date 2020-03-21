Wendy Alexander/Madera Tribune File Photo

Armando Orozco, left, and Justin Bianchi of Rid X Pest Control remove a bat from a business in 2015. RidX Pest Control owner Bobby Gutierrez has offered his technicians as delivery drivers to those in need.

For some of the people in Madera in the quarantine sector — people who are sick or elderly — there could be help on the way.

RidX Pest Control owner Bobby Gutierrez has offered his technicians as delivery drivers to those in need.

“We are willing to help in any shape or form with the elderly or those who need the help,” he said. “We want to help those who can’t get things done.”

Gutierrez said that his technicians are available to mainly help get groceries or pick up prescriptions, but may be available for any other things that they can’t leave the house to get.

“As long as we’re able to do it for them, we will be there for assistance,” he said. “We’re not charging for the service. They have to give us the money to pick up the stuff they need, but we are doing this to help the community.”

All one has to do is call the main office at 674-7695 and the staff will work to get a technician to help out.

“It depends on who we have in the area,” Gutierrez said about the wait time. “We will get to them pretty quick, especially in Madera.”

Gutierrez first offered his company’s service on social media Tuesday and as of Thursday afternoon, he hasn’t had any takers.

“We want to give back to the community,” he said. “We’ve been in business since 2003. The community has supported us and we want to do the same for them. We will do this until things calm down and people are comfortable going out.”

For now, Gutierrez said his business is still running with a full staff, including Fresno where pest control is one of the businesses allowed to operate.

“We are listed as essential services,” Gutierrez said “We can continue operation.”