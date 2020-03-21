Madera South Winter Sports All-League

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Junior sweeper Aaron Ocegueda was a key figure in the Stallions’ defense. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the County/Metro Athletic Conference.

Girls Soccer

First team

Aliah Avila

Second team

Autumn Moreno

Honorable mention

Anahi Casillas

Valerie Rocha

Andrea Vasquez

Brianna Velasco

Brianna Maciel

Girls Basketball

First team

Lexi Eller

Second team

Arelis Chavez

Boys Soccer

Defensive Player of the Year

Aaron Ocegueda

First team

David Vasquez

Second team

Edgar Arvizu

Arturo Zavala