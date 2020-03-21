Madera South Winter Sports All-League

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune
Junior sweeper Aaron Ocegueda was a key figure in the Stallions’ defense. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the County/Metro Athletic Conference.
County/Metro Athletic Conference
Girls Soccer
First team
Aliah Avila
Second team
Autumn Moreno
Honorable mention
Anahi Casillas
Valerie Rocha
Andrea Vasquez
Brianna Velasco
Brianna Maciel
Girls Basketball
First team
Lexi Eller
Second team
Arelis Chavez
Boys Soccer
Defensive Player of the Year
Aaron Ocegueda
First team
David Vasquez
Second team
Edgar Arvizu
Arturo Zavala
