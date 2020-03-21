0
Madera South Winter Sports All-League

March 21, 2020

|

Tyler A. Takeda

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Junior sweeper Aaron Ocegueda was a key figure in the Stallions’ defense. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the County/Metro Athletic Conference.

County/Metro Athletic Conference

 

Girls Soccer

 

First team

 

Aliah Avila

 

Second team

 

Autumn Moreno

 

Honorable mention

 

Anahi Casillas

 

Valerie Rocha

 

Andrea Vasquez

 

Brianna Velasco

 

Brianna Maciel

 

Girls Basketball

 

First team

 

Lexi Eller

 

Second team

 

Arelis Chavez

 

Boys Soccer

 

Defensive Player of the Year

 

Aaron Ocegueda

 

First team

 

David Vasquez

 

Second team

 

Edgar Arvizu

 

Arturo Zavala

