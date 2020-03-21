Madera High Winter Sports All-League

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune
Madera junior Mariah Zapata keeps an opponent away from gaining possession for the Coyotes’ girls soccer team. She earned a First Team All-CMAC selection.
County/Metro Athletic Conference
Girls Soccer
First team
Penelopi Leach
Mariah Zapata
Second team
Adela Alvarez
Natalia Mata
Honorable mention
Jazzell Ruiz
Girls Basketball
First team
Cathy Figueroa
Second team
BriAnn Houghton
Honorable mention
Camile Nunez
Boys Basketball
Second team
Kecian Primes
Honorable mention
Alek Trukki
Eli Barrios
Boys Soccer
First team
Jonah Hill
Nick Gonzalez
Ryan Da Rocha
Second team
Adrian Rocha
Francisco Segovia, goalkeeper
Honorable mention
Miguel Gutierrez
Yahir Santiago
