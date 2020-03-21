0
The Madera Tribune

Website content may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written approval from the publisher.

Sports

Madera High Winter Sports All-League

March 21, 2020

|

Tyler A. Takeda

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Madera junior Mariah Zapata keeps an opponent away from gaining possession for the Coyotes’ girls soccer team. She earned a First Team All-CMAC selection. 

County/Metro Athletic Conference

 

Girls Soccer

 

First team

 

Penelopi Leach

 

Mariah Zapata

 

Second team

 

Adela Alvarez

 

Natalia Mata

 

Honorable mention

 

Jazzell Ruiz

 

Girls Basketball

 

First team

 

Cathy Figueroa

 

Second team

 

BriAnn Houghton

 

Honorable mention

 

Camile Nunez

 

Boys Basketball

 

Second team

 

Kecian Primes

 

Honorable mention

 

Alek Trukki

 

Eli Barrios

 

Boys Soccer

 

First team

 

Jonah Hill

 

Nick Gonzalez

 

Ryan Da Rocha

 

Second team

 

Adrian Rocha

 

Francisco Segovia, goalkeeper

 

Honorable mention

 

Miguel Gutierrez

 

Yahir Santiago

Keywords:

schools

Please reload

Recently Featured Articles

Letter: COVID-19: A message from MCH

1/9
Please reload