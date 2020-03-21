Madera High Winter Sports All-League

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Madera junior Mariah Zapata keeps an opponent away from gaining possession for the Coyotes’ girls soccer team. She earned a First Team All-CMAC selection.

County/Metro Athletic Conference

Girls Soccer

First team

Penelopi Leach

Mariah Zapata

Second team

Adela Alvarez

Natalia Mata

Honorable mention

Jazzell Ruiz

Girls Basketball

First team

Cathy Figueroa

Second team

BriAnn Houghton

Honorable mention

Camile Nunez

Boys Basketball

Second team

Kecian Primes

Honorable mention

Alek Trukki

Eli Barrios

Boys Soccer

First team

Jonah Hill

Nick Gonzalez

Ryan Da Rocha

Second team

Adrian Rocha

Francisco Segovia, goalkeeper

Honorable mention

Miguel Gutierrez

Yahir Santiago