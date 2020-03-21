Stacy Wisener, the Chowchilla District Chamber of Commerce executive director, has resigned her position effective at the end of the month, said Board President Lori Ringeisen.

She brought about change in the past four years to the Chamber of Commerce and has made a lasting contribution. Her dedication to the community of Chowchilla is appreciated, and we are happy to know it will continue in another capacity at her new job.

Wisener has accepted a full-time position with the City of Chowchilla and will start towards the beginning of April. She is well known for putting on extravagant events such as the Chamber’s Awards Dinner, the Farm Fest Dinner and the Chambers Classic Car & Custom Bike Show.

“I am excited about the new adventure, and I am very thankful I can continue to work within my community,” Wisener said. “The Chamber is vital; I believe in its mission and what they do for the business community. I will continue to support them in any way I can,” Wisener said.