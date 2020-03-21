The City of Madera is committed to keeping the community safe. In accordance with the Madera County Public Health Department, the CDC, Gov. Newsom’s directives, and most recently, guidance issued by the White House, the City is putting in place measures intended to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While the City will continue to deliver essential services to residents throughout the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning tomorrow, select City services will be curtailed to protect employee and public health. Please see the current planned status of services below.

Emergency Services (9-1-1)

There are no anticipated disruptions to emergency services, including Police and Fire.

Drinking water

There is no immediate threat to the City’s drinking water.

Refuse collection

The City’s waste hauler, Mid Valley Disposal, will continue to operate regular scheduled routes. There are no anticipated disruptions to service.

Sanitation of city facilities

The City has requested that janitorial service be increased to City facilities, such as City Hall, to include sanitizing public counters and doorknobs.

Public restrooms at parks will continue to be cleaned.

Utility bills

Customers are strongly encouraged to pay their utility bills online. If payment must be made in person, there are two drop-boxes conveniently located at City Hall. Customers may also pay their bills at the Madera Police Department. To pay your bill online, visit www.madera.gov/pay.

If you need to view your balance, please contact the Utility Billing Department: 661-5459.

The City will defer utility payments for those directly affected by COVID-19. For more information, please contact the Utility Billing Department: 661-5459

Parks and Community Services

City Parks: No changes at this time. The practice of social distancing is highly encouraged for any residents visiting City parks.

Senior Meal program: The City’s Senior Meal Program will continue via home delivery only. No on-premise meals will be served.

Senior programs: Senior programs are suspended until further notice.

Youth programs (after school program): City sponsored youth programs are suspended until further notice.

Facility reservations: In accordance with the Governor’s Order and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all reservations for events scheduled to take place at the Frank Bergon Senior Center, Pan-American Community Center, and John W. Wells Youth Center are being postponed. Contact Parks staff at 661-5495 for more information.

Police Citizen’s Academy

Postponed until further notice.

City Council meetings

To ensure that the City complies with Executive Order N-25-20 and the Brown Act, and to reduce the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus:

The City strongly encourages remote viewing of live City Council meetings on the City of Madera website. The live stream will be provided at www.madera.gov/live, and via the City’s official YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/c/CityofMaderaTV, during regularly scheduled meeting hours (6 p.m-meeting conclusion).

If you are watching the live stream and wish to make either a general public comment or to comment on a specific agenda item as it is being heard, please submit your comment to the City Clerk at citycouncilpubliccomment@madera.gov. Every effort will be made to read your comment into the record, but repetitive comments may not be read due to time constraints.

If you choose to attend the Council meeting in person, you will be required to maintain appropriate social distancing (i.e. maintain a 6-foot distance between yourself and other individuals at all time). Please note, seating is limited.

Public events

In accordance with the guidance provided, the City is suspending any planned special events that would call for the gathering of 10 or more people (i.e. Neighborhood Watch events, tours of the City’s Fire and Police Station, etc.)

The City of Madera is committed to working tirelessly to ensure that essential services residents depend on, to the extent feasible, are not disrupted. The City thanks you in advance for taking all necessary precautions in order to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As the current situation is fast evolving, officials will continue to monitor events closely. For general information related to the current status of COVID-19 in Madera County, visit Madera County Public Health’s website at www.maderacounty.com/covid19. More announcements related to how the City is responding to COVID-19 will be released as necessary.