The Madera Tribune

Sports

Babe Ruth hosts registration dates

March 18, 2020

For The Madera Tribune

Benny Munoz/Madera Tribune File Photo

Aiden Sua lifts up Timmy Niino after Niino had the game-winning hit to give Round Table the Madera Babe Ruth Championship last season.

Madera Babe Ruth will continue to hold sign-ups on Thursday and Saturday at Mel Parker Field. 

 

The originally scheduled tryouts are postponed, however, the league will continue to hold sign-ups. 

 

Registration will be held Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in between the Little League fields at Town and Country Park. On Saturday, the sign-ups are from 9-11 a.m., also at Town and Country Park

Registration will also be held on March 26 and March 28 at the same location. 

 

Cost is $100 per player and is open to 13-15-year olds born May 1, 2004-April 30. 2007. Players need to bring a birth certificate, if they are first time players to Madera Babe Ruth, insurance information and the registration fee. 

 

Tryouts will be announced at a later date. 

 

For information or updates, check the Madera Babe Ruth’s Facebook page or call vice-president Matt Borges at 718-1474.d

