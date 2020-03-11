For all you cabbage fans

Christopher, Wikimedia Commons

Simple fare such as pan-fried cabbage and bacon adds a flavorful and hearty touch to a meal.

I know that some people hate cabbage, and I hope they will forgive me for this week’s recipe subject. But I also know that there are a lot of people who dearly love this particular green vegetable (or purple as the case may be).

If you want to serve some cabbage that is something different than the usual boiled wedges, as in corned beef and cabbage, hopefully there will be something that sparks your interest here.

Kraut brot (Cabbage bread)

1 pound lean ground meat

Small amount vegetable oil

1 large white onion

1 medium to large head cabbage, thinly sliced

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/4 cup water

2 packages dinner roll mix

1. Prepare the roll mix according to instructions on package and allow to rise once.

2. Meanwhile in large cooking pot or pan, brown the meat in cooking oil. Add onion and cabbage, salt and pepper. Add water, cover pot and simmer mixture until cabbage is thoroughly cooked (about 20 minutes). Remove from heat.

3. Preheat oven to 400. When dough has risen once, roll it out into 4-inch squares (or whatever size you prefer). Place 3 tablespoons of the cabbage mixture in the center of the dough square. Fold the four corners toward the middle and pinch the seams to seal.

4. Place on a cookie sheet folded side down and gently form each dough square into a bun. Cover with a tea towel and let rise a second time. Bake in preheated oven for 10 to 20 minutes. Serve warm or reheat later.

Simple fried cabbage

5 to 6 thick strips bacon, cut into small pieces

1/3 cup finely diced onion

1/2 head green cabbage, shredded or chopped

1 tablespoon brown sugar, optional

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1. In a nonstick pan over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Remove bacon and place on a plate but keep the drippings. In the same pan, cook onions until translucent.

2. Add cabbage, salt, pepper, paprika and mix everything together. Cook for about 7 minutes or until cabbage is tender and starting to caramelize.

3. Just before serving, add bacon to the mixture and serve warm. Makes 4 servings.

Braised Savoy cabbage with butter

1 small head Savoy cabbage

3 tablespoons butter

Fine sea salt, to taste

3 to 5 tablespoons water

1. Remove and discard any beat-up, wilted, or browning leaves from the exterior of the cabbage. Cut the cabbage into quarters, cutting out the thick core at the center. Chop the cabbage into bite-size pieces

2. Melt the butter in a large frying pan or saute pan over medium-high heat. Once the butter has melted and stopped foaming, add the cabbage, sprinkle it with salt, and add 3 tablespoons of water, stirring to combine.

3. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage is very tender and liquid is completely absorbed, about 20 minutes. If the cabbage isn’t tender after 20 minutes, but the pan is dry, add more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until it becomes tender. Season the cabbage to taste with additional salt, if you like, and serve hot or warm. Makes about 6 servings.

Cabbage and cornbread casserole

8 cups coarsely chopped cabbage

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 1/4 cups milk

1/2 cup yellow bell pepper, chopped

1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1/4 cup chopped onion

4 cups crumbled corn bread

1. Preheat oven to 375. Cook cabbage, covered, in small amount of boiling, salted water for about 8 minutes; drain.

2. Melt butter in a pan, add flour, salt and pepper, blend well. Add milk, stir and cook until well blended and thick and bubbly.

3. Stir in yellow bell pepper, cheese and onion; stir until cheese melts and remove from heat.

4. In a 2-quart, greased casserole dish, place 3 cups corn bread crumbles in bottom. Top with cooked, drained cabbage, sauce and then the remaining 1 cup corn bread crumbles.

5. Bake, uncovered, for 30 to 35 minutes or until heated through.