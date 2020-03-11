Coyote Drama Productions to bring classic board game to life in ‘Clue’

For The Madera Tribune

Students rehearse a scene from Coyote Drama Productions’ “Clue, On Stage.”

Coyote Drama Productions at Madera High School presents CLUE, On Stage. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro game, Clue, On Stage, is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery.

The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. Mr. Body, Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, Mrs. White and the whole mansion staff are brought to life in this hilarious stage adaptation.

The original film included appearances by notable Hollywood stars such as Tim Curry (Rocky Horror Picture Show,) Leslie Ann Warren (Desperate Housewives,) Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future,) and Michael McKean (Breaking Bad franchise.) Following in their footsteps, the cast of CLUE, On Stage captures the same spirit and talent as these famous actors.

Making his return to the director’s chair is Duncan Needham, Theater Director at Madera High School. This will be Needham’s 10th season with CDP after a five-year hiatus. He is particularly proud to bring CLUE, On Stage to Madera as it is a County premier, never before been done in Madera County.

CLUE, On Stage will have a limited run at the Coyote Arena Theater at Madera High School.

Show dates are March 12-14 and 19th-21st at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30.

There will also be two matinee showings on the 14 and 21st at 2 pm. $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors.

Reservations are highly recommended, as space is limited.

Tickets can be reserved by phone at 797-1068 or by email at duncanneedham@maderausd.org.